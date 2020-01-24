नागरिकता कानून पर बोले नड्डा- गांधी, नेहरू ने जिसकी वकालत की, आज उसका विरोध कर रही कांग्रेस

{"_id":"5e2a6e448ebc3e4b303c8c80","slug":"jp-nadda-targets-congress-over-caa-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093e- \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0915\u0940, \u0906\u091c \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता कानून पर भाजपा अध्यक्ष की रैली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता कानून समर्थन रैली में भाजपाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा की रैली में भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा की रैली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला