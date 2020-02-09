ब्रज में छाया होली का उल्लास, मथुरा में बजा ढप, बरसाने में उड़ा गुलाल, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e4016ab8ebc3ee5e02ca581","slug":"holi-celebartion-start-in-barasan-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938, \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0922\u092a, \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राधारानी मंदिर में जमकर उड़ा गुलाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में ढप बजाते रसिया मंडल के सदस्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीजी मंदिर में होली की धूम (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी मंदिर में रसिया गायन करते कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला