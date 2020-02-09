शहर चुनें

ब्रज में छाया होली का उल्लास, मथुरा में बजा ढप, बरसाने में उड़ा गुलाल, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 08:10 PM IST
राधारानी मंदिर में जमकर उड़ा गुलाल
1 of 6
राधारानी मंदिर में जमकर उड़ा गुलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वसंत पंचमी से शुरू हुआ ब्रज में होली का उल्लास माघ पूर्णिमा पर परवान चढ़ गया। रविवार को मथुरा के द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में ढप का पूजन किया गया। इस दौरान पूरा मंदिर परिसर होली के रंगों से सतरंगी हो गया। वहीं बरसाना के लाडलीजी मंदिर (श्री राधारानी मंदिर) में समाज गायन के साथ रंग-गुलाल उड़ाया गया। राधाकुंड, वृंदावन, गोवर्धन में भी होली का धमाल शुरू हो गया है।
