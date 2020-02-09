अमर उजाला संग फिटनेस फन के सदस्यों ने जुंबा डांस पर मिलाया कदमताल, खूब की मस्ती

{"_id":"5e4042228ebc3ee59d488fa6","slug":"amar-ujala-hela-fitness-camp-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u092b\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e\u0924\u093e\u0932, \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जुंबा डांस पर वर्कआउट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला के साथ मनाया संडे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुंबा डांस पर मिलाए कदमताल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हम भी किसी से कम नहीं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रस्साकशी में जोर आजमाइश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चों संग मम्मियों ने खूब की मस्ती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनामिका और शिखा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला