अमर उजाला संग फिटनेस फन के सदस्यों ने जुंबा डांस पर मिलाया कदमताल, खूब की मस्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 12:27 AM IST
जुंबा डांस पर वर्कआउट
1 of 7
जुंबा डांस पर वर्कआउट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में फिटनेस फन क्लब के सदस्यों ने अमर उजाला के साथ संडे मनाया। रविवार को भावना टावर स्थित सप्तऋषि अपार्टमेंट के पार्क में आयोजित शिविर में बच्चों संग मम्मी-पापा ने भी खेल-खेल में वर्कआउट किया। जुंबा डांस हो या फिर रस्साकशी का मुकाबला, सबने जमकर लुत्फ उठाया। बाद में सभी को गिफ्ट भी दिए गए।
amar ujala fitness camp workout
जुंबा डांस पर वर्कआउट
जुंबा डांस पर वर्कआउट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला के साथ मनाया संडे
अमर उजाला के साथ मनाया संडे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुंबा डांस पर मिलाए कदमताल
जुंबा डांस पर मिलाए कदमताल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हम भी किसी से कम नहीं
हम भी किसी से कम नहीं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रस्साकशी में जोर आजमाइश
रस्साकशी में जोर आजमाइश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चों संग मम्मियों ने खूब की मस्ती
बच्चों संग मम्मियों ने खूब की मस्ती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनामिका और शिखा
अनामिका और शिखा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

