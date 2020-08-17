शहर चुनें
आगराः जिम और रेस्टोरेंट का खुलेगा 'ताला', एतिहासिक स्मारकों को खोलने की भी तैयारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 17 Aug 2020 04:31 PM IST
ताजनगरी में चार माह से बंद जिम सेंटर और रेस्टोरेंट ग्राहकों के लिए खुलेंगे। सोमवार को कोविड समीक्षा बैठक के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने यह निर्णय लिया है। 
जोंस मिल
Agra

जोंस मिल: प्रशासन ने नहीं लिया जमीन पर कब्जा, सरकारी जमीन पर चल रहीं ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनियां

17 अगस्त 2020

चेतन चौहान (फाइल फोटो)
Moradabad

लौकी के जूस से होती थी चेतन चौहान के दिन की शुरूआत, कम मिर्च वाला भोजन था पसंद, टहलना और योग करना...

17 अगस्त 2020

जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला पर बंदी का नोटिस चस्पा
आगरा किला पर बंदी का नोटिस चस्पा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
