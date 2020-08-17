आगराः जिम और रेस्टोरेंट का खुलेगा 'ताला', एतिहासिक स्मारकों को खोलने की भी तैयारी

{"_id":"5f3a62f44aea9712e3455562","slug":"gym-and-restaurant-will-open-from-tomorrow-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0903 \u091c\u093f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u090f\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3a62f44aea9712e3455562","slug":"gym-and-restaurant-will-open-from-tomorrow-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0903 \u091c\u093f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u090f\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3a62f44aea9712e3455562","slug":"gym-and-restaurant-will-open-from-tomorrow-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0903 \u091c\u093f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u090f\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा किला पर बंदी का नोटिस चस्पा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3a62f44aea9712e3455562","slug":"gym-and-restaurant-will-open-from-tomorrow-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0903 \u091c\u093f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u090f\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला