शहीद रामवीर के पिता बोले- शेर था मेरा बेटा, उसने देश के लिए शहादत दी, कोई रोएगा नहीं

{"_id":"5d465f1d8ebc3e6cd8782964","slug":"father-proud-of-son-ramveer-s-martyrdom-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0936\u0947\u0930 \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e, \u0909\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0926\u0940, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद रामवीर के पार्थिव शरीर पर पुष्प चक्र अर्पित करते पिता किशोर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़े लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़े लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहादत को सलाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर लाते हुए सेना के जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद बेटे के पार्थिव शरीर को देख बिलखती मां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद पति को देखकर बिलखती पत्नी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीन साल के बेटे ने दी शहीद पिता को मुखाग्नि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला