शहीद रामवीर के पिता बोले- शेर था मेरा बेटा, उसने देश के लिए शहादत दी, कोई रोएगा नहीं

नवीन गोयल, अमर उजाला, कोसीकलां (मथुरा), Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 10:13 AM IST
शहीद रामवीर के पार्थिव शरीर पर पुष्प चक्र अर्पित करते पिता किशोर सिंह
शहीद रामवीर के पार्थिव शरीर पर पुष्प चक्र अर्पित करते पिता किशोर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोसीकलां के गांव हुलवाना निवासी जवान रामवीर की शहादत पर हर किसी को गर्व है। शनिवार को शहीद के अंतिम संस्कार के दौरान जब लोगों के आंसू थम नहीं रहे थे तो पिता किशोर सिंह ने ऐसी बात कही, जिससे गांव वासियों का सीना गर्व से और चौड़ा हो गया। पिता किशोर सिंह ने कहा कि शेर था रामवीर, कोई रोएगा नहीं। 
शहीद रामवीर के पार्थिव शरीर पर पुष्प चक्र अर्पित करते पिता किशोर सिंह
शहीद रामवीर के पार्थिव शरीर पर पुष्प चक्र अर्पित करते पिता किशोर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़े लोग
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़े लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़े लोग
शहीद के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़े लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहादत को सलाम
शहादत को सलाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर लाते हुए सेना के जवान
शहीद का पार्थिव शरीर लाते हुए सेना के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद बेटे के पार्थिव शरीर को देख बिलखती मां
शहीद बेटे के पार्थिव शरीर को देख बिलखती मां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद पति को देखकर बिलखती पत्नी
शहीद पति को देखकर बिलखती पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीन साल के बेटे ने दी शहीद पिता को मुखाग्नि
तीन साल के बेटे ने दी शहीद पिता को मुखाग्नि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
