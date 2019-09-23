जब मंडलायुक्त कार्यालय पर पंगत में बैठ गए सैकड़ों किसान, खाने लगे पूजी-सब्जी

{"_id":"5d890a5f8ebc3e93b147c0cd","slug":"farmers-protest-for-compensation-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u0917\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0917\u090f \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0940-\u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पंगत में बैठकर खाना खाते किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसानों को रोकने का प्रयास करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसानों से बात करते एडीएम सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला