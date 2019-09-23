शहर चुनें

जब मंडलायुक्त कार्यालय पर पंगत में बैठ गए सैकड़ों किसान, खाने लगे पूजी-सब्जी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 12:01 AM IST
पंगत में बैठकर खाना खाते किसान
1 of 5
पंगत में बैठकर खाना खाते किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में लैंड पार्सल योजना के तहत खतौनी से किसानों के नाम हटाए जाने और मुआवजा न मिलने के विरोध में सैकड़ों की तादाद में सोमवार को महिला-पुरुष मंडलायुक्त कार्यालय जुलूस निकालते हुए पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने जिला प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। कार्यालय परिसर में ही पंगत लगाकर किसानों ने खाना खाया
पंगत में बैठकर खाना खाते किसान
पंगत में बैठकर खाना खाते किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसानों को रोकने का प्रयास करती पुलिस
किसानों को रोकने का प्रयास करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसानों से बात करते एडीएम सिटी
किसानों से बात करते एडीएम सिटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते किसान
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते किसान
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
