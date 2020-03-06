बेमौसम बारिश से फसलों की बर्बादी, 'अन्नदाता' की मेहनत पर फिरा पानी

{"_id":"5e6201778ebc3ec9857faa22","slug":"crops-damaged-due-to-rain-and-hail-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940, '\u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश से फसलों को हुआ नुकसान
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
आलू के खेत में भरा पानी
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
सरसों की फसल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरसों की फसल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
आलू की फसल में भरा पानी
- फोटो : Amar Ujala