Holi 2020: सोलह श्रृंगार से सजी नंदगांव की हुरियारिनों ने बरसाए बरसाना के हुरियारों पर आनंद भरे लठ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 12:09 AM IST
नंदगांव की हुरियारिनों ने बरसाना के हुरियारों पर बरसाए लठ
नंदगांव की हुरियारिनों ने बरसाना के हुरियारों पर बरसाए लठ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोलह श्रृंगार से सजी धजी नंदगांव की हुरियारिनें बृहस्पतिवार को घर के द्वार पर लाठियां लिए इंतजार करतीं दिखीं। वहीं, बरसाना के हुरियारे योद्धा की तरह सिर पर पगड़ी बांधे एक हाथ में लाठी और दूसरे में ढाल पकड़े भांग की मस्ती में मस्त रंगीली गली में घूम-घूम कर हंसी ठिठोली करते दिखे। बृहस्पतिवार की शाम होते ही श्रीजी के स्वरूप पताका के इशारे के साथ ही हुरियारिन बरसाना के हुरियारों पर टूट पड़ीं और लठों की बारिश शुरू कर दी। उधर, हुरियारे उन्हें अपनी ढालों पर रोकते और हंसी ठिठोली कर हुरियारिनों को उकसाते रहे। कृष्ण की क्रीड़ा स्थली नंदगांव में ऐसा ही अनुपम और अद्वितीय नजारा देखने को मिला। समाज गायन में ठाकुरजी को अनुराग युक्त गालियां सुनाई जा रहीं थीं। आवौ री सखी आवौ, बृजराज कूं गारी सुनावौ...।
 
holi 2020 nand gaon ki holi nand gaon mathura nand gaon me radhe radhe

