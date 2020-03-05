Holi 2020: सोलह श्रृंगार से सजी नंदगांव की हुरियारिनों ने बरसाए बरसाना के हुरियारों पर आनंद भरे लठ

{"_id":"5e61234f8ebc3ec54a7e4be5","slug":"lathamar-holi-2020-play-in-nand-gaon-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Holi 2020: \u0938\u094b\u0932\u0939 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0943\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u0920","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नंदगांव की हुरियारिनों ने बरसाना के हुरियारों पर बरसाए लठ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदगांव की लठामार होली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदगांव की लठामार होली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लठामार होली चौक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नृत्य करते हुरियारे और हुरियारिनें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृष्ण-बलराम के विग्रह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंगों से रंगीन हुई रंगीली गली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला