कोरोनावायरसः मास्क की कालाबाजारी करने पर कांग्रेसी नेता के मेडिकल सहित तीन स्टोर सील

{"_id":"5e612e628ebc3ec54a7e4bf3","slug":"black-marketing-of-mask-and-sanitizer-three-medical-store-seal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938\u0903 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कालाबाजारी करने मेडिकल स्टोर सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क पहने सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाग फरजाना स्थित वर्मा मेडिकल स्टोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गायत्री मेडिको
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना मास्क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला