किसानों की फसल के लिए मुसीबत बने प्रवासी पक्षी, रात में जागकर रखवाली कर रहे 'अन्नदाता'

{"_id":"5dfc51f38ebc3e879d41f104","slug":"bar-headed-goose-bird-wasted-wheat-crops-in-agra-and-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रवासी पक्षी बार हेडेड गूज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc51f38ebc3e879d41f104","slug":"bar-headed-goose-bird-wasted-wheat-crops-in-agra-and-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बार हैडेड गूंज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc51f38ebc3e879d41f104","slug":"bar-headed-goose-bird-wasted-wheat-crops-in-agra-and-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बार हेडेड गूज को सफेद हंस भी कहा जाता है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc51f38ebc3e879d41f104","slug":"bar-headed-goose-bird-wasted-wheat-crops-in-agra-and-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रवासी पक्षी के झुंड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfc51f38ebc3e879d41f104","slug":"bar-headed-goose-bird-wasted-wheat-crops-in-agra-and-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बार हेडेड गूज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला