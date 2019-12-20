शहर चुनें

किसानों की फसल के लिए मुसीबत बने प्रवासी पक्षी, रात में जागकर रखवाली कर रहे 'अन्नदाता'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 10:19 AM IST
प्रवासी पक्षी बार हेडेड गूज
प्रवासी पक्षी बार हेडेड गूज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तिब्बत और लद्दाख से आए प्रवासी पक्षी बार हेडेड गूज के झुंडों ने आगरा और मथुरा के किसानों की नींद हराम कर रखी है। ये गेहूं की फसल को कुतर-कुचल कर बर्बाद कर रहे हैं। किसानों को रात में जागकर फसल की रखवाली करनी पड़ रही है। 
 
bar headed goose bar headed goose bird farmer wheat crops
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः एनआरसी का विरोध कर रहे सपा कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार, लाठीचार्ज, देखें सभी फोटो

20 दिसंबर 2019

protest in prayagraj against caa
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः छावनी में तब्दील रहा शहर, चप्पे-चप्पे पर रही फोर्स

20 दिसंबर 2019

प्रवासी पक्षी बार हेडेड गूज
प्रवासी पक्षी बार हेडेड गूज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बार हैडेड गूंज
बार हैडेड गूंज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बार हेडेड गूज को सफेद हंस भी कहा जाता है
बार हेडेड गूज को सफेद हंस भी कहा जाता है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रवासी पक्षी के झुंड
प्रवासी पक्षी के झुंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बार हेडेड गूज
बार हेडेड गूज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
