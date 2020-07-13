शहर चुनें
Agra

200 युवाओं को सेना में भर्ती कराने का झांसा देकर बना 'करोड़पति', अब पहुंचा सलाखों के पीछे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 09:47 PM IST
फर्जीवाड़े का सरगना राकेश चौधरी
फर्जीवाड़े का सरगना राकेश चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना में फर्जी दस्तावेजों से भर्ती कराने का झांसा देकर युवाओं से लाखों की रकम लेने वाले गिरोह के सरगना राकेश चौधरी को आगरा पुलिस ने सोमवार को जेल भेज दिया। आरोपी सात साल में फर्जीवाड़ा करके 200 युवकों से रकम लेकर तीन करोड़ से अधिक की संपत्ति बना चुका है, जबकि गिरोह अब तक 10 करोड़ की कमाई कर चुका है। गिरोह के सात और सदस्यों की जानकारी मिली है। पुलिस उनकी तलाश में लगी है। 


संबंधित खबर: फर्जी दस्तावेज से सेना में भर्ती कराने का ठेका लेने वाला गिरफ्तार, आरोपी की मां है प्रधान
army recruitment racket gang leader fraud up police

