200 युवाओं को सेना में भर्ती कराने का झांसा देकर बना 'करोड़पति', अब पहुंचा सलाखों के पीछे

{"_id":"5f0c891c8ebc3e63e556454f","slug":"army-recruitment-racket-gang-leader-jailed-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"200 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f', \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्जीवाड़े का सरगना राकेश चौधरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0c891c8ebc3e63e556454f","slug":"army-recruitment-racket-gang-leader-jailed-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"200 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f', \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में गिरोह के सदस्य (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0c891c8ebc3e63e556454f","slug":"army-recruitment-racket-gang-leader-jailed-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"200 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f', \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जानकारी देते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0c891c8ebc3e63e556454f","slug":"army-recruitment-racket-gang-leader-jailed-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"200 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f', \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी के बारे में जानकारी देते एसएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0c891c8ebc3e63e556454f","slug":"army-recruitment-racket-gang-leader-jailed-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"200 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f', \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला