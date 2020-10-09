शहर चुनें
सावधान! आगरा देश का छठवां प्रदूषित शहर, खतरनाक स्थिति की तरफ वायु गुणवत्ता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 09 Oct 2020 11:52 AM IST
सड़कों पर उड़ती धूल के बीच से निकलने को मजबूर लोग
1 of 6
सड़कों पर उड़ती धूल के बीच से निकलने को मजबूर लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा की हवा और जहरीली हो गई है। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की ओर से गुरुवार को जारी की गई सूची में आगरा देश का छठवां सबसे प्रदूषित शहर रहा। आगरा का वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) 272 पर पहुंच गया। सांस रोग विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि इस स्थिति में सांस रोगियों के साथ स्वस्थ लोगों को भी तकलीफ हो रही है। पिछले आठ दिन से स्थिति लगातार खराब हो रही है। पारा नीचे आ रहा है, वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक ऊपर जा रहा है। गुरुवार को यह 209 था, शुक्रवार को 63 अंकों की छलांग लगाई। हवा में धूल और कार्बन के कण बढ़ने से यह स्थिति बनी है।
सड़कों पर उड़ती धूल के बीच से निकलने को मजबूर लोग
सड़कों पर उड़ती धूल के बीच से निकलने को मजबूर लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूल से लोगों का फूल रहा दम
धूल से लोगों का फूल रहा दम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर उड़ती धूल
सड़क पर उड़ती धूल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खोदी गई सड़क
खोदी गई सड़क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरीपर्वत चौराहा
हरीपर्वत चौराहा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
