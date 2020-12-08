शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   agra hing ki mandi history in hindi

हींग की मंडी: यहां अफगान से आती थी हींग, अब चमक रहा जूते का कारोबार, रोचक है इतिहास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 09 Dec 2020 06:01 AM IST
agra hing ki mandi history in hindi
1 of 5
ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों की धनी ताजनगरी के स्मारक तो अजूबे हैं ही, यहां की मंडियों, बाजारों और गली-मोहल्लों की कहानियां भी इतिहास का दिलचस्प संकलन है । किसी की कहानी मुगलों के दौर से शुरु होती है तो किसी की इससे भी पुरानी है। हींग की मंडी का किस्सा भी बड़ा दिलचस्प है। अगली स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए हींग की मंडी का रोचक का इतिहास...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh hing ki mandi agra hing ki mandi shoe industry afghanistan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

किसान आंदोलन
Agra

Bharat Bandh: मथुरा में सपा एमएलसी समेत कई गिरफ्तार, किसानों ने एक्सप्रेसवे पर किया प्रदर्शन

9 दिसंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन
Gorakhpur

पहले चरण में इन्हें लगेगा कोरोना वैक्सीन, तैयार की जा रही है सूची

9 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
भारत बंद के चलते किसान नेताओं को पुलिस ने किया नजरबंद
Agra

Bharat Bandh: कृषि कानून के विरोध में किसानों का भारत बंद, जानिए ब्रज में कैसा रहा असर

9 दिसंबर 2020

बेटे को गोद में लेकर बैठी पीड़ित महिला
Agra

मजबूर मां ने लगाई बेटे की बोली, मदद को खाकी ने बढ़ाए हाथ, दुखभरी है 'ममता' की कहानी

9 दिसंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कौन सा करियर होगा आपके लिए सबसे सही ?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कौन सा करियर होगा आपके लिए सबसे सही ?
किसान आंदोलन
Agra

ताजनगरी में 'भारत बंद' बेअसर, 100 से ज्यादा किसान नेता रहे नजरबंद, सपा-कांग्रेस ने किया प्रदर्शन

9 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

घायलों को ले जाती एंबुलेंस
Agra

मथुरा हादसा: जिस गांव में बजनी थी शहनाई, वहां पसरा मातम, चार मौतों से परिवारों में कोहराम

9 दिसंबर 2020

मेयर नूतन राठौर और उनके पति नीरज राठौर
Agra

परिणय सूत्र में बंधीं फिरोजाबाद की मेयर नूतन राठौर, वृंदावन में हुईं विवाह की रस्में, देखें तस्वीरें

9 दिसंबर 2020

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
विज्ञापन
विरोध का किसानों ने अपनाया नया तरीका।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें : किसानों का अनोखा विरोध, रक्तदान कर सरकार पर बरसे, महिलाओं ने निकाला मशाल जुलूस

8 दिसंबर 2020

prayagraj news : किसानों के समर्थन में समाजवादी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने ट्रेन रोककर प्रदर्शन किया।
Prayagraj

सपाइयों ने रोकी ट्रेन, किए गए गिरफ्तार, प्रयाग स्टेशन पर बुंदेलखंड ट्रेन के आगे लेट गए कार्यकर्ता

8 दिसंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कौन सा करियर होगा आपके लिए सबसे सही ?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कौन सा करियर होगा आपके लिए सबसे सही ?
prayagraj news : किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में निकाला जुलूस।
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में भारत बंद के समर्थन में सड़क पर उतरा विपक्ष, दर्जनों नेता गिरफ्तार

8 दिसंबर 2020

चंडीगढ़ में पुलिस ने भांजीं लाठियां।
Chandigarh

भारत बंद : चंडीगढ़ में हिंसक झड़प, पुलिस ने जमकर भांजीं लाठियां, देखें- बवाल की 10 तस्वीरें

8 दिसंबर 2020

दूल्हे ने भारत बंद का किया समर्थन।
Chandigarh

Bharat Bandh : जाम में फंसा दूल्हा, गाड़ी से उतर किसानों का किया समर्थन, बोला- मैं भी किसान का बेटा

8 दिसंबर 2020

भारत बंद: हिमाचल में मिलाजुला असर
Himachal Pradesh

भारत बंद का हिमाचल में मिलाजुला असर, तस्वीरों में देखें हाल

8 दिसंबर 2020

Bharat Bandh Punjab
Amritsar

Bharat Bandh Today: जहां से शुरू हुआ किसान आंदोलन, वहां कैसा रहा 'भारत बंद', देखें- 15 तस्वीरें

8 दिसंबर 2020

Gorakhpur fog
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा शहर, पास की चीजें भी नहीं आईं नजर

8 दिसंबर 2020

किसानों का भारत बंद तस्वीरों में
Delhi NCR

इन 20 तस्वीरों से समझिए कैसा रहा दिल्ली-एनसीआर में भारत बंद का असर, कहीं किसी हंगामे की सूचना नहीं...

8 दिसंबर 2020

पंजाब में भारत बंद को व्यापक समर्थन मिला।
Chandigarh

Bharat Bandh Today : किसानों के समर्थन में थमा पंजाब, सूने पड़े बाजार, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसा रहा माहौल

8 दिसंबर 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020
Gorakhpur

Surya Grahan 2020: जानिए कब लगेगा साल का अंतिम सूर्य ग्रहण, इस राशि पर होगा खास असर

8 दिसंबर 2020

कश्मीर में बारिश और बर्फबारी
Jammu

जन्नत में बर्फबारीः पर्वतीय इलाकों में बिछी सफेद चादर, तापमान में भारी गिरावट, देखिए तस्वीरें

8 दिसंबर 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में हवा की गुणवत्ता फिर हुई खराब, नहीं सुधरेंगे तो प्रदूषण के मामले में ‘दिल्ली दूर नहीं’

8 दिसंबर 2020

डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

जिंदगी मास्टर क्लास युवाओं से संवाद का बेहतरीन प्लेटफाॅर्म, निर्णायक मंडल ने कहा...

8 दिसंबर 2020

हींग की मंडी
हींग की मंडी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भगत सिंह
भगत सिंह
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X