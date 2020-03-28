शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Technology ›   Tip of the Day ›   how to block atm card online know full process in hindi

अगर ATM कार्ड हो गया है गुम, तो घबराएं नहीं, घर बैठे ऐसे करें ब्लॉक

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 04:15 PM IST
ATM CARD
1 of 5
ATM CARD - फोटो : amar ujala
आज के समय में ज्यादातर लोग एटीएम कार्ड का इस्तेमाल करते हैं, क्योंकि इससे उनका समय बचता है और बार-बार बैंक जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती है। लेकिन कई बार ऐसा होता है कि लोग जल्दबाजी में अपना कार्ड कहीं रखकर भूल जाते हैं या फिर उसे कहीं गिरा देते हैं। तो ऐसे वह बैंक जाकर कार्ड ब्लॉक कराते हैं, जिसमें समय लगता है। लेकिन आज हम आपको एक ऐसा तरीका बताएंगे, जिससे आप घर बैठे ही एटीएम कार्ड ब्लॉक करा सकेंगे। आइए जानते हैं पूरा तरीका...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
atm card atm card lost tech tips tech news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

Recommended

android codes
Tip of the Day

एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन के 10 कोड जो बिगड़ा काम बना देंगे, नोट कर लीजिए

24 नवंबर 2018

secret codes of android Smartphone,
Tip of the Day

एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन आप चलाते तो हैं लेकिन ये 10 सीक्रेट कोड नहीं जानते, खुद ही देख लीजिए

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
How to trend video on Youtube
Tip of the Day

Youtube पर वीडियो ट्रेंड कराने के लिए किसी कोर्स की जरूरत नहीं है, ये 5 तरीके ही काम आएंगे

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Amazon Flipkart Debit Card emi offers
Tip of the Day

अमेजन-फ्लिपकार्ट सेल: डेबिट कार्ड पर EMI कैसे लें, एक-एक स्टेप में समझें

11 अक्टूबर 2018

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
tata sky
Tech Diary

Tata Sky Broadband जल्द लैंडलाइन सेवा करेगी लॉन्च, मिलेगी अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग की सुविधा

28 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

video call
Tech Diary

Work Frome Home: अगर कर रहे हैं वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग, तो इन बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान

28 मार्च 2020

BSNL
Tech Diary

BSNL यूजर्स के लिए बुरी खबर, कम हुई शानदार प्रीपेड प्लान की वैधता

28 मार्च 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus
Gadgets

Coronavirus: हॉन्ग-कॉन्ग से लेकर सिंगापुर तक ने कोरोना को मात देने के लिए इन डिवाइस का किया इस्तेमाल

27 मार्च 2020

pm modi
Tech Diary

Corona Lockdown: क्या PM मोदी सच में दे रहे हैं 400 रुपये के टॉकटाइम, जानें इस मैसेज की सच्चाई

27 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
coronavirus
Tech Diary

भारत भी करे चीन की इस तकनीक का इस्तेमाल, तो जल्द मिल सकता है कोरोना वायरस से छुटकारा

26 मार्च 2020

Warranty Extension
Gadgets

#CoronaPositive: OPPO, Realme, Huawei, Honor ने बढ़ाई मोबाइल की वारंटी

26 मार्च 2020

online shopping
Tip of the Day

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करते वक्त इन 5 बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान, नहीं तो खाली हो जाएगा आपका खाता

26 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Tech Diary

Work From Home: Jio, Airtel और Vodafone के ये रिचार्ज प्लान हैं बेस्ट, मिलेगा रोज 3 जीबी डाटा

26 मार्च 2020

mobile apps
Tech Diary

Coronavirus : लॉकडाउन के दौरान ये मोबाइल एप आपके आएंगे बहुत काम

26 मार्च 2020

jio offer fact check
Tech Diary

Jio Offer: 'जियो Free में दे रहा 498 रुपये का रिचार्ज', जानें इस मैसेज की सच्चाई

26 मार्च 2020

coronavirus dating apps
विशेष

Coronavirus Lockdown: सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग में जमकर हो रही ऑनलाइन डेटिंग

25 मार्च 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Tech Diary

Coronavirus: अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो, यूट्यूब और फेसबुक SD वीडियो दिखाने के निर्देश

25 मार्च 2020

coronavirus
Tech Diary

Coronavirus से जुड़ी इन चीजों को भूलकर भी न करें Google पर सर्च, नहीं तो होगा नुकसान

25 मार्च 2020

driving licence
Tip of the Day

काम की खबर: ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाना हुआ आसान, ऐसे करें आवेदन

24 मार्च 2020

paytm
Tech Diary

Coronavirus: Paytm ने अपने ग्राहकों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, जानें इसके बारे में

24 मार्च 2020

How thermometer gun works
विशेष

थर्मोमीटर गन चुटकियों में करता है कोरोना वायरस पीड़ितों की पहचान, ऐसे करता है काम

24 मार्च 2020

ATM CARD
ATM CARD - फोटो : amar ujala
internet banking
internet banking
LOST ATM CARD
LOST ATM CARD - फोटो : DEMO PIC
LOST ATM CARD
LOST ATM CARD - फोटो : DEMO PIC
सांकेतिक चित्र
सांकेतिक चित्र
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited