जियो के हैप्पी न्यू ईयर ऑफर समेत जानें इस सप्ताह टेक्नोलॉजी की बड़ी खबरें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 11:59 AM IST
Technology News This Week From 17 To 23 Decmber 2017

जियो का हैप्पी न्यू ऑफर, 199 रुपये में 33 जीबी डाटा
रिलायंस जियो ने नए साल के मौके पर दो नए धमाके किए हैं। कंपनी ने नए साल के अवसर पर हैप्पी न्यू ईयर ऑफर के तहत 199 रुपये और 299 रुपये के दो प्लान पेश किए हैं। 199 रुपये वाले प्लान में रोज 1.2 जीबी और 299 रुपये वाेल प्लान में रोज 2 जीबी तक डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग मिलेगी।

