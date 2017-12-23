Download App
आपका शहर Close

Jio के बाद अब Idea ने पेश किया सस्ता प्लान, 199 रु. में अनलिमिटेड मजा

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 12:48 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Idea Cellular offers Unlimited Roaming Calls, 28GB Data and 100 SMS Per Day for 28 Days at Rs 199

Idea

नया साल शुरू होने वाला है। इस मौके का फायदा सभी टेलीकॉम कंपनियां उठाना चाहती हैं। सबसे पहले शुक्रवार की शाम रिलायंस जियो ने 199 रुपये और 299 रुपये के दो नए प्लान पेश किए और अब आइडिया ने भी अनलिमिटेड फायदे के साथ 199 रुपये का प्लान पेश किया है।
आगे पढ़ें

आइडिया के 199 रुपये वाले प्लान में मिलेगा 28 जीबी डाटा

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

idea cellular idea jio data pack

स्पॉटलाइट

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding

एक शब्द ने खराब कर दी 'टाइगर' की ओपनिंग, जिंदा होने के बावजूद पड़ सकता कमाई पर असर

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Tiger Zinda Hai screenings stopped in Rajasthan faces valmiki community protest

हाथों में हाथ थामे मुंबई पहुंचे अनुष्का-विराट, एयरपोर्ट पर दूल्हा-दुल्हन को देख भीड़ हुई बेकाबू

  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted at mumbai airport

होठ पर नोट दबा ‌अनुष्‍का ने किया भांगड़ा, अब फैंस ‌बोले- 'भाभी जी नागिन डांस नहीं था क्या'

  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma Trolled For her Dance With Note in reception

बिना सिंदूर के एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं अनुष्का, विराट ने लोगों को अपनी दुल्हन के पास आने से ऐसे रोका

  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
anushka sharma and virat kohli spotted at delhi airport

जबर ख़बर

सरकार के चुनावी दांव से गुर्जर नाराज, एक प्रतिशत आरक्षण में पांच जातियां शामिल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Read

30 जनवरी से इन 6 सर्किल में बंद हो जाएगी Aircel की सर्विस

Aircel to shut down operations in 6 circles by January 30 says Trai
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Airtel लाया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, 70 दिन के लिए रोजाना 1 GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

Airtel 448 Rupees Plan: Unlimited Calling and 1 GB Data Daily For 70 Days
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अगर आपका भी iPhone हुआ है स्लो तो इसके पीछे है Apple का हाथ

Apple Confirms why iPhones gets slow With Older Batteries
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Idea लाया नया 84 दिनों वाला प्लान, जियो और एयरटेल से होगी टक्कर

Idea Cellular offers Unlimited Roaming Calls, 84GB Data and 100 SMS Per Day for 84 Days at Rs 509
  • शुक्रवार, 8 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एयरटेल लाया 199 रुपए वाला नया प्लान, पाइए डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

Bharti Airtel Launched 199 Rupees Plan for Prepaid users
  • रविवार, 3 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जांच के घेरे में Airtel, ग्राहकों का आधार वैरिफिकेशन करते समय की ये बड़ी गड़बड़ी

Bharti Airtel allegedly opens Airtel Payments Bank accounts During Aadhaar verification
  • गुरुवार, 30 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!