Jio के बाद अब Idea ने पेश किया सस्ता प्लान, 199 रु. में अनलिमिटेड मजा
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 12:48 PM IST
Idea
नया साल शुरू होने वाला है। इस मौके का फायदा सभी टेलीकॉम कंपनियां उठाना चाहती हैं। सबसे पहले शुक्रवार की शाम
रिलायंस जियो
ने 199 रुपये और 299 रुपये के दो नए प्लान पेश किए और अब
आइडिया
ने भी अनलिमिटेड फायदे के साथ 199 रुपये का प्लान पेश किया है।
आइडिया के 199 रुपये वाले प्लान में मिलेगा 28 जीबी डाटा
जियो की तरह ही आइडिया के भी इस प्लान में 28 दिनों तक रोज 1 जीबी डाटा, अलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और रोज 100 मैसेज मिलेंगे। साथ ही इस प्लान के तहत रोमिंग में भी आउटगोइंग फ्री है। हालांकि आइडिया का यह प्लान फिलहाल हिमाचल प्रदेश में शुरू हुआ है।
जल्द ही इसे अन्य सर्किल में भी शुरू किया जाएगा। बता दें कि इस समय 199 रुपये का प्लान आइडिया, जियो और एयरटेल के पास है। वोडाफोन ही एक कंपनी है जिसके पास इस कीमत पर समान फायदे देने वाला प्लान नहीं है।
आगे पढ़ें
