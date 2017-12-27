Download App
संतान सुख के लिए जरूर करें इस एकादशी का व्रत, जानिए इसका महत्व

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 09:51 AM IST
importance and significance of putrada ekadashi

पौष महीने की शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी को पुत्रदा एकादशी कहते है। इस बार यह एकादशी 29 दिसंबर को पड़ रही है। पुत्रदा एकादशी साल में दो बार आती है। पहली पौष माह में जबकि दूसरी सावन में। इस एकादशी में भगवान विष्णु के बाल रूप की पूजा की जाती है। ऐसी मान्यता है क‌ि इस एकादशी के पुण्य से संतान सुख की प्राप्त‌ि होती है। इस एकादशी का पुण्यफल संतान के भाग्य और कर्म को उत्तम बनाने में सहायक माना गया है। जिस किसी भी दंपत्ति को संतान प्राप्ति करने में दिक्कत आती है उसको यह व्रत जरूर करना चाहिए।

