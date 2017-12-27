बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
संतान सुख के लिए जरूर करें इस एकादशी का व्रत, जानिए इसका महत्व
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Festivals
›
importance and significance of putrada ekadashi
{"_id":"5a431fa14f1c1b0e788b526b","slug":"importance-and-significance-of-putrada-ekadashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u093e\u0926\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 09:51 AM IST
पौष महीने की शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी को पुत्रदा एकादशी कहते है। इस बार यह एकादशी 29 दिसंबर को पड़ रही है। पुत्रदा एकादशी साल में दो बार आती है। पहली पौष माह में जबकि दूसरी सावन में। इस एकादशी में भगवान विष्णु के बाल रूप की पूजा की जाती है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि इस एकादशी के पुण्य से संतान सुख की प्राप्ति होती है। इस एकादशी का पुण्यफल संतान के भाग्य और कर्म को उत्तम बनाने में सहायक माना गया है। जिस किसी भी दंपत्ति को संतान प्राप्ति करने में दिक्कत आती है उसको यह व्रत जरूर करना चाहिए।
पढ़ें-
राशिफल 2018: जानिए कैसा रहेगा सभी राशि वालों के लिए नया साल, पढ़ें वार्षिक राशिफल
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3f3f6b4f1c1bc20a8b47d0","slug":"how-did-saint-nicholas-became-santa-claus-and-why-he-distributing-gifts-on-christmas-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Christmas 2017: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0924 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0932\u0938 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0949\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
{"_id":"5a35ffad4f1c1b97678c20ab","slug":"on-the-occasion-of-amavasya-never-do-these-five-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 5 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
{"_id":"5a34ab674f1c1bc1678c1d74","slug":"never-do-these-things-during-in-the-month-kharmas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 3 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!