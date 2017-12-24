Download App
आपका शहर Close

क्रिसमस 2017: जानिए संत निकोलस कैसे बने सैंटा क्लॉज और क्यों देते हैं उपहार

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 11:17 AM IST
how did saint nicholas became santa claus and why he distributing gifts on christmas night

25 दिसंबर को पूरी दुनिया में जीसस क्राइस्ट के जन्म दिवस के रुप में क्रिसमस का त्योहार मनाया जाता है। क्रिसमस के मौके पर सबसे ज्यादा क्रेज सैंटा क्लॉज का होता है, खासतौर पर बच्चें बेसब्री से सैंटा क्लॉज से उपहार पाने के लिए इंतजार करते हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं सैंटा क्लॉज क्यों बच्चों को उपहार देते हैं और कब से शुरू हुई परंपरा आइए जानते हैं।

पढ़ें- यहां बच्चे सांता क्लॉज का नहीं 'बेफाना' का करते हैं इंतजार, 6 जनवरी को मनाते हैं क्रिसमस

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

marry christmas christmas 2017 santa claus

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

अमावस्या पर भूलकर भी न करें ऐसी 5 गलतियां, जीवन में आ सकती हैं परेशानियां

on the occasion of amavasya never do these five things
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कुंडली के दोष निवारण का बना महासंयोग, चूके तो करना होगा 11 साल इंतजार

coincidence on Somvati Amavasya for kundali dosh know date and time
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

शनि अमावस्याः अगर इस खास योग में करेंगे पूजा तो बिगड़े काम बना देंगे शनिदेव

shani amavasya 2017 know puja or worship time and importance
  • शनिवार, 18 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

मिथुन राशिफल 2018: व्यापारियों के लिए साल शुभ रहेगा, मार्च-अप्रैल में सकारात्मक बदलाव होंगे

yearly gemini horoscope 2018
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कर्क राशिफल 2018: इस साल आपकी प्रतिष्ठा बढ़ेंगी, धन लाभ के कई मौके आएंगे

yearly cancer horoscope 2018
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

वृषभ राशिफल 2018: नया साल चुनौतियों से भरा रहेगा, अक्टूबर में कार्यों में सफलता मिलेगी

yearly taurus horoscope 2018
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!