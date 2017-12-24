क्रिसमस 2017: जानिए संत निकोलस कैसे बने सैंटा क्लॉज और क्यों देते हैं उपहार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Festivals
›
how did saint nicholas became santa claus and why he distributing gifts on christmas night{"_id":"5a3f3f6b4f1c1bc20a8b47d0","slug":"how-did-saint-nicholas-became-santa-claus-and-why-he-distributing-gifts-on-christmas-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938 2017: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0924 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0932\u0938 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0949\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Festivals","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930","slug":"festivals"}}
25 दिसंबर को पूरी दुनिया में जीसस क्राइस्ट के जन्म दिवस के रुप में क्रिसमस का त्योहार मनाया जाता है। क्रिसमस के मौके पर सबसे ज्यादा क्रेज सैंटा क्लॉज का होता है, खासतौर पर बच्चें बेसब्री से सैंटा क्लॉज से उपहार पाने के लिए इंतजार करते हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं सैंटा क्लॉज क्यों बच्चों को उपहार देते हैं और कब से शुरू हुई परंपरा आइए जानते हैं।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.