Download App
आपका शहर Close

राशिफल 2018: जानिए कैसा रहेगा सभी राशि वालों के लिए नया साल, पढ़ें वार्षिक राशिफल

+बाद में पढ़ें

पंडित जयगोविंद शास्त्री, प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 08:42 AM IST
Yearly horoscope 2018

नया साल हर बार अपने साथ कुछ नई उम्मीदें, कुछ नए सपने लेकर आता है। साल 2018 के पिटारे में आपके लिए क्या है खास? चंद्र राशि से जानिए अपने भ‌विष्य का हाल। 

पढ़ें- साल 2018 में शनि इन 8 राशि वालों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान, 4 को करेंगे परेशान

Comments

Browse By Tags

2018 horoscope predictions for 2018 predictions 2018

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

साल 2018 में शनि इन 8 राशि वालों पर रहेंगे मेहरबान, 4 को करेंगे परेशान

how to saturn effects in 2018 on all zodiac signs
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इन राशि वालों को आज के दिन कोई खुशखबरी मिल सकती है, जानिए अपना राशिफल

daily rashifal or rashiphal 23nd december
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मेष राशिफल 2018: साल 2018 कामयाबियों से भरा रहेगा, सुखद समाचार मिलेगा

yearly aries horoscope 2018
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

2018 में इन राशि वालों पर रहेगी शनि की साढ़े साती और ढैय्या

In 2018 these zodiac sign effects on shani sadhe sati and dheyya
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

साल 2018 में इन 4 राशियों की पलटेगी किस्मत, पूरे साल भाग्य रहेगा साथ

predictions about these 4 zodiac sign in new year 2018
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अंकज्योतिष 2018: अपने जन्मदिन की तारीख से जानिए कैसा रहेगा साल 2018

numerology predictions 2018
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!