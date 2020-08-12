शहर चुनें
शास्त्रों में पूजा और जाप करने के लिए बताएं गए हैं, ये नियम

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 05:56 PM IST
पूजा करते समय नियमों को ध्यान में रखना आवश्यक होता है(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
पूजा करते समय नियमों को ध्यान में रखना आवश्यक होता है(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
शास्त्रों में नियम पूर्वक पूजा-पाठ करना आवश्यक माना गया है। सनातन धर्म में हर व्यक्ति पूजा अवश्य करता है। लेकिन पूजा करते समय कुछ बातों की पूरी जानकारी न होने की वजह से या भूलवश हम कुछ गलतियां कर देते हैं, जिससे हमें पूजा करने का पूर्ण फल प्राप्त नहीं होता है। हमारें शास्त्रों में पूजा और जाप यहां तक प्रणाम करने के नियमों के बारे में भी बताया गया है। पूजा-जाप करते समय हमें इन नियमों को ध्यान में रखना चाहिए। जानते हैं...
 
पूजा करते समय नियमों को ध्यान में रखना आवश्यक होता है(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
पूजा करते समय नियमों को ध्यान में रखना आवश्यक होता है(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
जाप करते समय हाध को हमेशा गौमुख से ढककर रखें(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
जाप करते समय हाध को हमेशा गौमुख से ढककर रखें(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
सही तरह से करें चरण स्पर्श (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
सही तरह से करें चरण स्पर्श (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
एक दीपक से दूसरा दीपक प्रज्वलित नहीं करना चाहिए(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
एक दीपक से दूसरा दीपक प्रज्वलित नहीं करना चाहिए(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
पूजा करते समय अपना मुख पूर्व दिशा की ओर रखना चाहिए(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
पूजा करते समय अपना मुख पूर्व दिशा की ओर रखना चाहिए(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
शिव जी की पूजा में केतकी के फूल वर्जित माने गए हैं(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
शिव जी की पूजा में केतकी के फूल वर्जित माने गए हैं(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
