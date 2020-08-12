शास्त्रों में पूजा और जाप करने के लिए बताएं गए हैं, ये नियम

{"_id":"5f33cf7f5c9cb93f8461c1e9","slug":"astrology-these-rules-have-been-told-in-the-shastra-to-worship-and-chant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"Spirituality","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","slug":"spirituality"}}
पूजा करते समय नियमों को ध्यान में रखना आवश्यक होता है(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
{"_id":"5f33cf7f5c9cb93f8461c1e9","slug":"astrology-these-rules-have-been-told-in-the-shastra-to-worship-and-chant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"Spirituality","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","slug":"spirituality"}}
जाप करते समय हाध को हमेशा गौमुख से ढककर रखें(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
{"_id":"5f33cf7f5c9cb93f8461c1e9","slug":"astrology-these-rules-have-been-told-in-the-shastra-to-worship-and-chant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"Spirituality","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","slug":"spirituality"}}
सही तरह से करें चरण स्पर्श (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
- फोटो : facebook
{"_id":"5f33cf7f5c9cb93f8461c1e9","slug":"astrology-these-rules-have-been-told-in-the-shastra-to-worship-and-chant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"Spirituality","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","slug":"spirituality"}}
एक दीपक से दूसरा दीपक प्रज्वलित नहीं करना चाहिए(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
{"_id":"5f33cf7f5c9cb93f8461c1e9","slug":"astrology-these-rules-have-been-told-in-the-shastra-to-worship-and-chant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"Spirituality","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","slug":"spirituality"}}
पूजा करते समय अपना मुख पूर्व दिशा की ओर रखना चाहिए(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
{"_id":"5f33cf7f5c9cb93f8461c1e9","slug":"astrology-these-rules-have-been-told-in-the-shastra-to-worship-and-chant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"Spirituality","title_hn":"\u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","slug":"spirituality"}}
शिव जी की पूजा में केतकी के फूल वर्जित माने गए हैं(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)