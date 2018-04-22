शहर चुनें

Shimla ›   Sunil Sharma run for 24 hours to save three lives

तस्वीरें: तीन जिंदगियां बचाने को 24 घंटे दौड़े सुनील, एशियन रिकार्ड बनाने का दावा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नाहन (सिरमौर), Updated Sun, 22 Apr 2018 08:53 PM IST
Sunil Sharma run for 24 hours to save three lives
1 of 7
तीन जिंदगियों को बचाने के लिए अल्ट्रामैराथन धावक सुनील शर्मा 24 घंटे ट्रेडमिल पर दौड़ते रहे। यह एक चैरिटी दौड़ थी, जिससे जमा होने वाला पैसा किडनी के रोग से पीड़ित सुरजन सिंह, इमरान और दिल की बीमारी से ग्रस्त मीना देवी की जिंदगी बचाने के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। 
ultra marathon runner sunil sharma nahan sunil run 24 hours

