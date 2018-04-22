बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: तीन जिंदगियां बचाने को 24 घंटे दौड़े सुनील, एशियन रिकार्ड बनाने का दावा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नाहन (सिरमौर), Updated Sun, 22 Apr 2018 08:53 PM IST
तीन जिंदगियों को बचाने के लिए अल्ट्रामैराथन धावक सुनील शर्मा 24 घंटे ट्रेडमिल पर दौड़ते रहे। यह एक चैरिटी दौड़ थी, जिससे जमा होने वाला पैसा किडनी के रोग से पीड़ित सुरजन सिंह, इमरान और दिल की बीमारी से ग्रस्त मीना देवी की जिंदगी बचाने के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा।
