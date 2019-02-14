बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c6576a1bdec2273a33977d0","slug":"people-dance-barefoot-on-the-thorny-bushes-in-kullu-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0942\u0928, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0948\u0935\u0940\u092f \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यहां कंटीली झाड़ियों पर नंगे पांव नाचे कारकून, सैकड़ों बने दैवीय शक्ति के गवाह
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 07:54 PM IST
जिले की सराज घाटी में फागली उत्सव पर अनोखा दैवीय चमत्कार देखने को मिला। सराज घाटी में फागली उत्सव के दौरान सैकड़ों लोग दैवीय शक्ति के गवाह बने।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c6576a1bdec2273a33977d0","slug":"people-dance-barefoot-on-the-thorny-bushes-in-kullu-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0942\u0928, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0948\u0935\u0940\u092f \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6576a1bdec2273a33977d0","slug":"people-dance-barefoot-on-the-thorny-bushes-in-kullu-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0942\u0928, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0948\u0935\u0940\u092f \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6576a1bdec2273a33977d0","slug":"people-dance-barefoot-on-the-thorny-bushes-in-kullu-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0942\u0928, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0948\u0935\u0940\u092f \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6576a1bdec2273a33977d0","slug":"people-dance-barefoot-on-the-thorny-bushes-in-kullu-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0942\u0928, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0948\u0935\u0940\u092f \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6576a1bdec2273a33977d0","slug":"people-dance-barefoot-on-the-thorny-bushes-in-kullu-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0942\u0928, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0948\u0935\u0940\u092f \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6576a1bdec2273a33977d0","slug":"people-dance-barefoot-on-the-thorny-bushes-in-kullu-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0942\u0928, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0948\u0935\u0940\u092f \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c6576a1bdec2273a33977d0","slug":"people-dance-barefoot-on-the-thorny-bushes-in-kullu-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0942\u0928, \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0948\u0935\u0940\u092f \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.