अपने जिगर के टुकड़ों की अर्थी उठती देख बिलख पड़े परिजन, आधा दर्जन गांवों में नहीं जला एक भी चूल्हा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 03:15 PM IST
नूरपुर का स्कूल बस हादसा कभी न भूलने वाले जख्म दे गया है। हादसे की चीखें क्षेत्र के साथ लगते छह गांवों में भी सुनाईं दीं। हादसे से इन गांवों में मातम पसरा हुआ है।
