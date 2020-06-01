हिमाचल प्रदेश: सड़कों पर दौड़ीं बसें, लेकिन नहीं मिली सवारी, किसी में पांच तो किसी में केवल एक यात्री

{"_id":"5ed48043288b776eab2d805d","slug":"hrtc-restarts-bus-services-in-lockdown-5-but-dont-get-much-passengers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936: \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u090f\u0915 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसों में नहीं मिले यात्री
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed48043288b776eab2d805d","slug":"hrtc-restarts-bus-services-in-lockdown-5-but-dont-get-much-passengers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936: \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u090f\u0915 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसों में नहीं मिले यात्री
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed48043288b776eab2d805d","slug":"hrtc-restarts-bus-services-in-lockdown-5-but-dont-get-much-passengers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936: \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u090f\u0915 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसों में नहीं मिले यात्री
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed48043288b776eab2d805d","slug":"hrtc-restarts-bus-services-in-lockdown-5-but-dont-get-much-passengers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936: \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u090f\u0915 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बस अड्डे पर मौजूद लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed48043288b776eab2d805d","slug":"hrtc-restarts-bus-services-in-lockdown-5-but-dont-get-much-passengers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936: \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u090f\u0915 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बस अड्डे पर खड़ी बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला