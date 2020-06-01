शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   HRTC restarts bus services in lockdown 5 but dont get much passengers

हिमाचल प्रदेश: सड़कों पर दौड़ीं बसें, लेकिन नहीं मिली सवारी, किसी में पांच तो किसी में केवल एक यात्री

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, शिमला, Updated Mon, 01 Jun 2020 09:51 AM IST
बसों में नहीं मिले यात्री
बसों में नहीं मिले यात्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन 5.0 के तहत नियमों में मिली छूट के बाद हिमाचल प्रदेश में सोमवार से बस सेवाएं शुरू कर दी गई हैं। सरकार से मिली अनुमति के बाद तमाम एहतियातों के साथ बस सेवाएं फिर से संचालित की जा रही हैं। हालांकि पहले दिन जितने यात्रियों के आने का अनुमान लगाया गया था, सब धरा का धरा रह गया है। 

 
