{"_id":"5a68a5ba4f1c1b90268b63b9","slug":"cold-wave-in-himachal-after-fresh-snowfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: बर्फबारी के बाद ठंड से कांपा हिमाचल, माइनस में शिमला का पारा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 11:38 AM IST
बर्फबारी से पूरा हिमाचल हाड कंपा देने वाली ठंड की चपेट में आ गया है। इस सीजन में पहली बार रात को पहाड़ों की रानी शिमला का न्यूनतम तापमान माइनस में रिकॉर्ड किया गया।
