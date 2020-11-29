शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Cold wave Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur and Una shivers at 7 and 8 degrees Celsius

ऊना-कांगड़ा और बिलासपुर की रातें शिमला-डलहौजी से भी ज्यादा सर्द

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, शिमला, Updated Mon, 30 Nov 2020 02:33 AM IST
Cold wave Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur and Una shivers at 7 and 8 degrees Celsius
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजधानी शिमला और डलहौजी से भी ज्यादा सर्द इन दिनों ऊना, हमीरपुर, बिलासपुर और कांगड़ा में रातें हो गई हैं। प्रदेश के मैदानी जिलों के न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज हुई है, जबकि मनाली के न्यूनतम तापमान में पहले से बढ़ोतरी दर्ज हुई।
