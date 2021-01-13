माघी मेला : जहां गुरु गोबिंद सिंह के चालीस सिंहों ने दी थी शहादत, जानें पंजाब के उस शहर का इतिहास

{"_id":"5ffe81b987700e539703c7ca","slug":"punjab-the-history-of-mela-maghi-is-associated-with-shri-guru-gobind-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0918\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e : \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0917\u094b\u092c\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0938 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुद्वारा श्री टुट्टी गंडी साहिब।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
गुरुद्वारा श्री तंबू साहिब।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
गुरुद्वारा श्री टिब्बी साहिब।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
गुरुद्वारा श्री तंबू साहिब।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
मेला माघी।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
वह पेड़, जिस पर गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी ने अपना घोड़ा बांधा था।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी