Punjab : The history of Mela Maghi is associated with Shri Guru Gobind Singh

माघी मेला : जहां गुरु गोबिंद सिंह के चालीस सिंहों ने दी थी शहादत, जानें पंजाब के उस शहर का इतिहास

जगदीश जोशी, संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मुक्तसर (पंजाब), Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 01:59 PM IST
गुरुद्वारा श्री टुट्टी गंडी साहिब।
गुरुद्वारा श्री टुट्टी गंडी साहिब। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
पंजाब के श्री मुक्तसर साहिब में हर साल माघ के महीने में मकर संक्रांति पर माघी मेले का आयोजन किया जाता है। यह स्थान पहले खिदराने की ढाब के नाम से जाना जाता था। सिखों के दसवें गुरु श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी ने अपने चालीस सिहों के नाम पर इस स्थान को मुक्ति का सर नाम दिया था जो बाद में मुक्तसर हो गया। मेला माघी श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह महाराज के चालीस सिंहों की याद को समर्पित होता है। 
 
गुरुद्वारा श्री टुट्टी गंडी साहिब।
गुरुद्वारा श्री टुट्टी गंडी साहिब। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
गुरुद्वारा श्री तंबू साहिब।
गुरुद्वारा श्री तंबू साहिब। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
गुरुद्वारा श्री टिब्बी साहिब।
गुरुद्वारा श्री टिब्बी साहिब। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
गुरुद्वारा श्री तंबू साहिब।
गुरुद्वारा श्री तंबू साहिब। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
मेला माघी।
मेला माघी। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
वह पेड़, जिस पर गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी ने अपना घोड़ा बांधा था।
वह पेड़, जिस पर गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी ने अपना घोड़ा बांधा था। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
