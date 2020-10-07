तीन दिन से लगातार सरक रहा रात का पारा, ठंड का कराया अहसास, आने वाले दिनों के लिए ये है मौसम का अपडेट

{"_id":"5f7d517507a7166d10517b78","slug":"weather-update-weather-prediction-for-the-month-of-october","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7d517507a7166d10517b78","slug":"weather-update-weather-prediction-for-the-month-of-october","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7d517507a7166d10517b78","slug":"weather-update-weather-prediction-for-the-month-of-october","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7d517507a7166d10517b78","slug":"weather-update-weather-prediction-for-the-month-of-october","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7d517507a7166d10517b78","slug":"weather-update-weather-prediction-for-the-month-of-october","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7d517507a7166d10517b78","slug":"weather-update-weather-prediction-for-the-month-of-october","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला