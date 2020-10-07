शहर चुनें
तीन दिन से लगातार सरक रहा रात का पारा, ठंड का कराया अहसास, आने वाले दिनों के लिए ये है मौसम का अपडेट

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 07 Oct 2020 11:02 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अक्तूबर का पहला सप्ताह बीतने के साथ ही सुबह की हल्की सर्दी बदलते मौसम का एहसास कराने लगी है। हल्की ठंड के चलते लोग सुबह कूलर, पंखा, एसी की स्पीड कम करने के साथ चादर का भी सहारा लेने लगे हैं। मौसम विज्ञानियों के मुताबिक आने वाले दिनों में रात का पारा धीरे-धीरे और सरकेगा।
 
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
