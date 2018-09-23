शहर चुनें

घूस का बंटवारा करते एसओ व दीवान का वीडियो वायरल, सस्पेंड, जांच जारी, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुल्तानपुर, Updated Sun, 23 Sep 2018 10:20 PM IST
पुलिस
1 of 4
पासपोर्ट सत्यापन के नाम पर वसूली की रकम का हलियापुर थाने में एसओ और दीवान के बीच हो रहे बंटवारे का एक वीडियो रविवार को वायरल हुआ है। यह वीडियो एक महिला आरक्षी ने अपने मोबाइल फोन से बनाया है। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद एसओ और दीवान बंटवारे के पैसे को निजी लेन-देन बता रहे हैं।

जिले में पासपोर्ट बनवाने के लिए आवेदकों को बड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है। रिपोर्ट लगाने के लिए पुलिस पर अवैध वसूली के आरोप भी लगते रहे हैं। इस बीच रविवार को हलियापुर एसओ और एक दीवान के बीच वसूली के पैसे का बंटवारा करने का वीडियो सामने आया है।
