यूपी : एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के लिए नहीं जाना पड़ेगा थाने, फोन पर ही ऐसे हो जाएगा काम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 17 Sep 2018 09:35 AM IST
यूपी पुलिस देश में अपनी तरह की पहली ‘डायल-एफआईआर’ योजना शुरू करने जा रही है। इसके तहत लोग थाने गए बगैर फोन से ही एफआईआर दर्ज करा सकेंगे।
