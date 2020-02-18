हाईस्कूल व इंटर की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं शुरू, कंट्रोल रूप से की जा रही जिलों की मॉनिटरिंग, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e4b7e998ebc3ecce1171d71","slug":"up-board-examination-starts-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0935 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u0915\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0949\u0928\u093f\u091f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परीक्षा देते छात्रों के बीच पहुंचे डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला