शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Couple marries at Lucknow womens police station as family disapproved of wedding

लखनऊ: परिजन तैयार नहीं हुए तो प्रेमी जोड़े ने महीला थाने में रचाई शादी, कमिशनर ने दिया आशीर्वाद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 10:23 AM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रेमी जोड़े ने थाने में रचाई शादी
प्रेमी जोड़े ने थाने में रचाई शादी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ महीला थाने का नजारा उस वक्त देखने लायक था जब शादी के लिए घरवालों के राजी नहीं होने पर एक प्रेमी जोड़ा पुलिस की मदद के लिए पहुंच गया। लड़की के परिवारवाले उसके प्रेमी के साथ शादी के लिए तैयार नहीं थे इसलिए उन्होंने महीला थाने में पुलिस कमिशनर के सामने शादी रचाई।
विज्ञापन
शादी के बाद उन्होंने पुलिस से सुरक्षा की मांग की। पुलिस अफसरों ने उनकी शादी करवाने के बाद उन्हें अशीर्वाद दिया और तस्वीरें खिचवाई।

इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

तीन दिवसीय दौरे पर कल आएंगे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, इस मंदिर का करेंगे लोकार्पण

18 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

खुशखबर: होली पर चलाई जाएंगी छह स्पेशल ट्रेनें, मुंबई और दिल्ली की राह होगी आसान

18 फरवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

18 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Hindu Muslim quarrel will end after ethnic census: Akhilesh Yadav
Raebareli

जातीय जनगणना होने पर हिंदू मुसलमान का झगड़ा समाप्त हो जाएगा: अखिलेश यादव

18 फरवरी 2020

Lathi-runner attackers beat toll workers, nine injured
Raebareli

लाठी-डंडों से लैस हमलावरों ने टोल कर्मियों को पीटा, नौ घायल

18 फरवरी 2020

सड़क हादसा
Basti

सड़क हादसे में जालान उत्सव के मालिक व पत्नी सहित तीन की मौत, शादी से लौट रहा था परिवार

18 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
lucknow police love marriage
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: इस दोषी को अभी नहीं होगी फांसी? जेल का यह नियम आएगा आडे़

18 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस (फाइल फोटो)
World

कोरोनावायरस: चीन में 1800 से ज्यादा की मौत, संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या 72,436 हुई

18 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निकिता ढौंडियाल
Dehradun

पुलवामा एनकाउंटर: शहीद मेजर विभूति की पत्नी बनेंगी भारतीय सेना में अफसर, सभी परीक्षाएं की पास

18 फरवरी 2020

sushmita
Bollywood

इस मशहूर गायिका ने की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में कहा- 'मेरे पति को मत छोड़ना'

18 फरवरी 2020

महबूबा मुफ्ती, उमर अब्दुल्ला और शाह फैसल
Jammu

नेकां-पीडीपी के नाराज नेताओं ने तैयार किया नया दल, 'अपनी पार्टी' होगा नाम

18 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने जल विभाग सत्येंद्र जैन को सौंपा, जानें किस मंत्री के पास कौन सी जिम्मेदारी

18 फरवरी 2020

जामिया हिंसा
Delhi NCR

जामियाः एक और वीडियो वायरल, छात्रों को लाइन में खड़ा करके पीटते नजर आ रहे पुलिसकर्मी

18 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

फिर टल सकती है निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी, सामने है ये दो अड़चन

18 फरवरी 2020

pandhari juker
Bollywood

चला गया मेकअप का वो चितेरा, जिसके लिए अमिताभ बच्चन ने हफ्ते भर नहीं धोया चेहरा

17 फरवरी 2020

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Television

माधुरी दीक्षित और डॉ. नेने की 'कहानी' छोटे परदे पर भी हिट, लेकिन निर्माताओं ने ले डाला ये बड़ा फैसला

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

1.25 लाख के इस शतरंज की खासियत जान चौंक जाएंगे आप, खरीेदने पर मिलेगा 15 प्रतिशत का डिस्काउंट

राजस्थान के एक कलाकार याकूब कुरैशी ने अपनी कला का अद्भुत नमूना पेश किया है। याकूब ने जो शतरंज बनाया है वो पूरी तरह से ओनेक्स मार्बल का बना है जिसकी कीमत है 1.25 लाख रुपये।

18 फरवरी 2020

बुलेटिन 7:30

24 फरवरी को अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप आगरा में करेंगे 'ताज' का दीदार सहित बड़ी खबरें

18 फरवरी 2020

लव आज कल 4:34

फिल्म ‘लव आज कल’ की जोड़ी सारा अली खान और कार्तिक आर्यन से अमर उजाला का खास इंटरव्यू

17 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 4:09

18 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

17 फरवरी 2020

बाबूलाल मरांडी 1:39

बाबूलाल मरांडी का 14 साल का 'वनवास' खत्म, अमित शाह की मौजूदगी में हुए भाजपा में शामिल

17 फरवरी 2020

5 बजे बुलेटिन 5:38

निर्भया मामले में चारों दोषियों को होगी 3 मार्च को फांसी समेत बड़ी खबरें

17 फरवरी 2020

जामिया हिंसा 3:10

जामिया हिंसा के वायरल वीडियोज का क्या है सच, मामले में राजनीति तेज

17 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:07

वो ऐतिहासिक क्रिकेट मैदान, जहां खेले गए सबसे ज्यादा टेस्ट मैच

17 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट 9:30

शाहीन बाग को लेकर SC ने सुझाया बातचीत का रास्ता, कहा, सरकार करे प्रदर्शनकारियों से बातचीत

17 फरवरी 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

रक्षा मंत्री और लखनऊ से सांसद राजनाथ सिंह
Lucknow

आज लखनऊ आएंगे रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, एचएएल अधिकारियों के साथ करेंगे बैठक

रक्षामंत्री और स्थानीय सांसद राजनाथ सिंह मंगलवार को एक दिवसीय प्रवास पर लखनऊ आएंगे।

18 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव का मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर तंज, 'बदला बाबा' अब क्या करेंगे

17 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस कमिश्नर लखनऊ सुजीत पांडेय।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में दो इंस्पेक्टरों को लाइन हाजिर करने के साथ ही छह निरीक्षकों के तबादले

17 फरवरी 2020

लखनऊ में हुई हिंसा का एक दृश्य। (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

CAA: परिवर्तन चौक पर हिंसा में 24 आरोपियों से 69.65 लाख रुपये की होगी वसूली, नोटिस जारी

17 फरवरी 2020

सांसद मेनका गांधी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता बच्ची से मिलने पहुंचीं
Lucknow

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता से मिलीं सांसद मेनका गांधी, अन्य आरोपियों को भी जल्द पकड़ने के दिए निर्देश

17 फरवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

हम जाति व धर्म के आधार पर भेदभाव किए बिना कर रहे काम, यही रामराज्य: मुख्यमंत्री योगी

17 फरवरी 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

सीएम योगी ने तय किया सरकार के काम का एजेंडा, पूरे होंगे श्रम सुधार, बढ़ेगी जीएसटी वसूली

17 फरवरी 2020

यूपी बोर्ड
Lucknow

यूपी बोर्डः प्रवेश पत्र के साथ रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड भी ले जाना होगा अनिवार्य

17 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपीः संपत्तियों की रजिस्ट्री पर अब सभी को देना होगा समान पंजीयन शुल्क, नई दर प्रभावी

14 फरवरी 2020

one arrest
Amethi

पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा अश्लील वीडियो व फोटो विक्रेता

18 फरवरी 2020

Related

अयोध्या में प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार लल्लू।
Lucknow

अयोध्या दुष्कर्म कांड: कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बोले- नहीं संभल रही कानून व्यवस्था तो मठ वापस जाएं योगी

17 फरवरी 2020

Flight
Bareilly

अप्रैल में लखनऊ से गाजियाबाद, बरेली समेत पांच शहरों की हवाई यात्रा शुरू

15 फरवरी 2020

सड़क निर्माण (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Lucknow

भ्रष्टाचार पर वार: 'हवा' में 300 सड़कें बनाने वाला पीडब्ल्यूडी का इंजीनियर बर्खास्त

15 फरवरी 2020

beaten to toll employees
Amethi

टोल कर्मियों को दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा

17 फरवरी 2020

Lekhpal will distribute door-to-door KCC form
Amethi

लेखपाल करेंगे डोर-टू-डोर केसीसी फार्म का वितरण

15 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

फिरोजाबाद : साढ़े चार साल की बच्ची से टॉफी दिलाने के बहाने 15 वर्षीय किशोर ने किया दुष्कर्म

16 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited