शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   time of intercity express will change from 12 july

आप भी करते हैं सफर तो कृपया ध्यान दें, 12 जुलाई से बदल जाएगा इन ट्रेनों का टाइम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 10 Jul 2018 12:08 PM IST
time of intercity express will change from 12 july
1 of 5
 सात ट्रेनों का टाइमटेबल बृहस्पतिवार 12 जुलाई से बदल जाएगा। पूरी जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
charbagh station lucknow news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

किन्नर के आतंक का वीडियो बनाकर किया वायरल
Lucknow

ट्रेन में हुई इस घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, मंत्री तक पहुंची शिकायत

9 जुलाई 2018

टिकट
Lucknow

यात्री ने रेलवे के खिलाफ की कार्रवाई की तैयारी, बोला- उपभोक्ता फोरम में घसीटूंगा, जानें पूरा मामला

7 जुलाई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

ट्रेन में हो रही परेशानियां नहीं ले रहीं थमने का नाम अब वसूली का वीडियो वायरल, नहीं हुई कार्रवाई

4 जुलाई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

बुक कराते हैं ऑनलाइन टिकट तो एक नजर जरूर डालें इस खबर पर, कहीं आप भी न पड़ जाएं मुसीबत में

4 जुलाई 2018

हरमनप्रीत कौर
Chandigarh

मिलिए, 12वीं पास 'डीएसपी' से...एक हरकत ने उसे लाकर खड़ा किया अर्श से फर्श पर, झटके में सब बर्बाद

10 जुलाई 2018

मुन्ना बजरंगी की हत्या
Varanasi

मुन्ना बजरंगी की मौतः जैसे की थीं हत्याएं, ठीक उसी तरह हुआ अंत

10 जुलाई 2018

More in City & states

हत्यारोपी सुनील राठी
Dehradun

यूपी माफिया मुन्ना बजरंगी के कुख्यात हत्यारे सुनील राठी के बारे में जानिए ये 10 बातें...

10 जुलाई 2018

मुन्ना बजरंगी
Varanasi

सीधा-साधा प्रेम प्रकाश कैसे बना खूंखार मुन्ना बजरंगी, क्यों कांपते थे लोग?

9 जुलाई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

13 से शुरू हो रहे गुप्त नवरात्रि, 9 दिन भूल कर भी न करें ये कार्य  

10 जुलाई 2018

munna bajrangi, sunil rathi
Meerut

मुन्ना बजरंगी की हत्या: बड़ा सवाल, जेल तक कैसे पहुंची पिस्तौल, पिछले महीने किया गया था निरीक्षण

10 जुलाई 2018

jairam thakur
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेटः खुला नौकरियों का पिटारा, यहां जानिए 12 बड़े निर्णय

10 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

कुख्यात बदमाश सुनील राठी ने क्यों की अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन मुन्ना बजरंगी की हत्या, ये रही बड़ी वजह

9 जुलाई 2018

Munna Bajrangi
Varanasi

मुन्ना बजरंगी के पोस्टमार्टम में हुआ ऐसा खुलासा, जानकर चौंक जाएंगे

9 जुलाई 2018

Munna Bajrangi
Varanasi

वारदात अंजाम देने के बाद यहां शरण लेता था माफिया मुन्ना बजरंगी

9 जुलाई 2018

Munna Bajrangi
Varanasi

पहले ईंट भट्टे पर ट्रैक्टर चलाता था मुन्ना बजरंगी, फिर ऐसे हुई जरायम जगत में एंट्री

9 जुलाई 2018

Munna Bajrangi
Varanasi

मौत को मात दे चुका था मुन्ना बजरंगी, यूपी-दिल्ली पुलिस के दावों पर फेरा था पानी

9 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

Pics: मुन्ना बजरंगी हत्याकांड को लेकर बसपा पूर्व विधायक ने कही ये बड़ी बात, अपनी जान को बताया खतरा

10 जुलाई 2018

nirbhaya juvenile
Delhi NCR

6 साल बाद कहां है निर्भया कांड का छठा गुनहगार, कैसे बिता रहा है जिंदगी

9 जुलाई 2018

Munna Bajrangi
Varanasi

बनारस के इस नेता ने मफिया मुन्ना को दिया था बजरंगी नाम

10 जुलाई 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

एक साथ 11 मौतों के कारणों से उठ सकता है पर्दा, आज आएगी पीएम रिपोर्ट

10 जुलाई 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी केस में दिनेश और सुजाता को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, इसलिए पूजा में नहीं हुए शामिल!

9 जुलाई 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी कांड में घर से मिला एक और रजिस्टर, जिसमें बाप की आत्मा ने इन्हें बताया कलयुगी

10 जुलाई 2018

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.