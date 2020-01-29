शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   three satellites will monitor every movement of the defence expo

सुरक्षा: यूं रहेगी डिफेंस एक्सपो पर खास नजर, तस्वीरों का भी होगा विश्लेषण

नीरज ‘अम्बुज’/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 01:45 PM IST
डिफेंस एक्सपो के लिए तैयारी करते सेना के जवान
1 of 5
डिफेंस एक्सपो के लिए तैयारी करते सेना के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डिफेंस एक्सपो के दौरान सुरक्षा इंतजाम पुख्ता रखने को अंतरिक्ष से भी नजर रखी जाएगी। इसके लिए तीन सैटेलाइट पांच दिन तक सर्विलांस के साथ हर गतिविधि पर नजर रखेंगी। इन सैटेलाइटों को हाईटेक कंट्रोल रूम से जोड़ा जाएगा।
पांच फरवरी से लखनऊ के वृंदावन सेक्टर-15 में एशिया के सबसे बड़े सैन्य उपकरण मेले डिफेंस एक्सपो का आगाज हो रहा है। इसमें जहां प्रधानमंत्री सहित कई नामचीन हस्तियां मौजूद रहेंगी, वहीं डेढ़ सौ से अधिक विदेशी एग्जीबिटर और आठ सौ से ज्यादा देसी एग्जीबिटर भी इसमें शामिल हो रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
defence expo three satellites army soldiers defence expo in lucknow preparation for defence expo
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Bharat Band in dehradun Against Caa and Nrc Muslim close Shops and do protest
Dehradun

भारत बंद:  देहरादून में सीएए के खिलाफ एक तरफ सन्नाटा, तो दूसरी तरफ आवाज बुलंद, तस्वीरें...

29 जनवरी 2020

People cuts nose of a man and woman in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

प्रेमी को परिवार से छिपा कर घर में रखती थी विवाहिता, दोनों को सबक सिखाने के लिए नाक काटी, तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
कोरोना वायरस
Chandigarh

ये 5 लक्षण नजर आएं तो कोरोना वायरस हो सकता है, बचाव ही उपाय, जानिए क्या करें क्या नहीं

29 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

अचानक लड़खड़ाकर कोई गिर जाए तो कार्डियक अरेस्ट हो सकता है, जानिए क्या करें क्या न करें

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सिपाही आशीष का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मंत्री सुरेश राणा के गनर की मौत के तंत्र-मंत्र से जुड़ रहे तार, पुलिस ने तांत्रिक को किया गिरफ्तार

29 जनवरी 2020

सीएए व एनआरसी का विरोध
Kanpur

भारत बंद: सीएए, एनआरसी और ईवीएम के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, निकाला जुलूस, देखें तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
मदीना मस्जिद रेती रोड पर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: सीएए के विरोध में आधी दुकानें बंद-कई खुलीं, पुलिस अलर्ट, देखें शहर की ताजा तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

सेब
Meerut

जम्मू कश्मीर और हिमाचल के बाद अब चख सकेंगे मेरठ के सेब का स्वाद, तैयार की जा रही खास प्रजाति

29 जनवरी 2020

fresh snowfall in shimla manali dalhousie kinnaur in himachal pradesh
Chamba

हिमाचल प्रदेश: मनाली, डलहौजी और किन्नौर बर्फ से लकदक, शिमला ने भी ओढ़ी सफेद चादर

29 जनवरी 2020

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर गश्ती करते पुलिस के जवान और बंद व खुली दुकानें।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बंद का मिलाजुला असर, चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात रही पुलिस, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

29 जनवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मां विंध्यवासिनी के किए दर्शन-पूजन।
Varanasi

Ganga Yatra: मिर्जापुर पहुंची गंगा यात्रा, सीएम योगी ने मां विंध्यवासिनी के दरबार में लगाई हाजिरी

29 जनवरी 2020

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध को लेकर मुस्लिम समुदाय ने किया बाजार बंद
Agra

मुस्लिम समुदाय ने बाजार बंद रखकर किया सीएए का विरोध, जुलूस निकालने की कोशिश नाकाम

29 जनवरी 2020

शामली में गश्त करती पुलिस
Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में बंद का असर, कई जगह बाजार व दुकानें बंद, बागपत में तीन युवक हिरासत में, तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

Dead body of student found in Bikapur in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिली कंप्यूटर साइंस स्टूडेंट की सिर कटी लाश, बैग से मिले मोबाइल से खुला राज, तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

दंपती के फाइल फोटो
Agra

दोहरा हत्याकांडः टीवी की आवाज तेज कर दबाई दंपती की चीखें, अलमारी की चाबी के लिए लगाया करंट

29 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी
Jammu

वैष्णो देवी भवन से गुलमर्ग तक बर्फबारी, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद, कटड़ा-सांझीछत चॉपर सेवा ठप

29 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

लखनऊः पारे ने लगाई चार डिग्री की छलांग, आज बूंदाबांदी की संभावना

29 जनवरी 2020

मसूरी में बर्फबारी
Dehradun

बर्फ के आगोश में मसूरी-धनोल्टी और औली की मनमोहक वादियां, तस्वीरें देखकर होगा 'जन्नत' का एहसास...

29 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: फांसी से बचने के लिए अब दोषी अक्षय ने अपनाया ये हथकंडा

29 जनवरी 2020

एमबीबीएस छात्रा की मौत का मामला
Kanpur

एमबीबीएस छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी, हॉस्टल पहुंचे परिजन, छात्रों ने दबी जुबान से इस बात का किया जिक्र

29 जनवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो के लिए तैयारी करते सेना के जवान
डिफेंस एक्सपो के लिए तैयारी करते सेना के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना की तैयारी करते सेना के जवान
सेना की तैयारी करते सेना के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डिफेंस एक्सपो
डिफेंस एक्सपो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

यूपी में जेल राज्य मंत्री जयकुमार जैकी का अजीबोगरीब बयान, 'पढ़े लिखे लोग गलत माहौल पैदा कर रहे'

यूपी के सीतापुर में जेल राज्य मंत्री जय कुमार सिंह जैकी ने एक अजीबोगरीब बयान दे डाला। उन्होंने महमूदाबाद में छात्र-छात्राओं को संबोधित करते हुए समझाया कि पढ़ने-लिखने से कुछ नहीं होता।

29 जनवरी 2020

सीएए 1:10

भारत बंद: सीएए, एनआरसी और ईवीएम के खिलाफ भारत बंद, यूपी, मुंबई सहित कई जगहों पर प्रदर्शन

29 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:06

कैसे पड़ा कोरोना वायरस का नाम, बचाव के लिए इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

29 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया रेप केस 1:46

निर्भया केस: गुनहगार मुकेश को फांसी होना तय, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की अर्जी

29 जनवरी 2020

उज्जैन 1:35

उज्जैन में मिला कोरोनावायरस का संदिग्ध मरीज, चीन के वुहान शहर से लौटा था छात्र

29 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited