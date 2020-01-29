सुरक्षा: यूं रहेगी डिफेंस एक्सपो पर खास नजर, तस्वीरों का भी होगा विश्लेषण

{"_id":"5e313f138ebc3e971b5bfde5","slug":"three-satellites-will-monitor-every-movement-of-the-defence-expo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e: \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0937\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिफेंस एक्सपो के लिए तैयारी करते सेना के जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना की तैयारी करते सेना के जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डिफेंस एक्सपो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला