शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   this is how yogi adityanath used to worship in navratra.

नौ दिन एक कमरे में रहकर शक्ति उपासना करते थे योगी आदित्यनाथ, एक दिन अचानक...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 04:52 PM IST
योगी आदित्यनाथ
1 of 5
मुख्यमंत्री एवं गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर महंत योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बुधवार को गोरखनाथ मंदिर स्थित दुर्गा शक्ति पीठ पर विधि विधान से कलश स्थापना की। इससे पूर्व दुर्गा मंदिर से एक शोभा यात्रा निकली। जिसमें मंदिर के साधु संत और वेदपाठी छात्र शामिल हुए।

साधुओं के हाथ में त्रिशूल तथा विशेष वाद्य यंत्र नागफनी था। जिसे बजाते हुए वे चल रहे थे। भीम सरोवर से कलश में जल भर कर यात्रा वापस मंदिर आई जहां मंत्रोच्चार के साथ कलश को स्थापित किया गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
uttar pradesh news yogi adityanath
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

mannan wani
Jammu

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी के जियोलॉजी का पीएचडी स्कॉलर मन्नान वानी कैसे बना टॉप आतंकी

11 अक्टूबर 2018

triple murder in vasant kunj
Delhi NCR

ट्रिपल हत्याकांड: 'बहन की दोस्ती ही नहीं, ये भी थी वारदात की वजह', चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

11 अक्टूबर 2018

काली बाड़ी मंदिर
Lucknow

155 वर्ष पुराना है ये काली बाड़ी मंदिर, यहां बलि देने की है अनोखी प्रथा

11 अक्टूबर 2018

triple murder in vasant kunj
Delhi NCR

ट्रिपल मर्डरः पुलिस के सामने आरोपी बेटे ने खोला राज, सबसे बेरहमी से क्यों की पिता की हत्या

11 अक्टूबर 2018

swami sanand
Dehradun

गंगा के लिए आखिरी सांस तक संघर्षरत स्वामी सानंद यहां दान कर गए थे शरीर

11 अक्टूबर 2018

inspector vijay suicide
Delhi NCR

जिस केस से था डिप्रेशन, राहत मिलते ही किए बांके बिहारी के दर्शन, लौटकर ऐसा क्या हुआ जो की आत्महत्या

11 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Amazon

More in City & states

डॉ रिचा शर्मा और विजया कुमारी
Lucknow

मां-बाबा ने कपड़े प्रेस कर बेटियों को पढ़ाया, अब दुनिया भर में रोशन कर रहीं नाम

11 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

मथुरा हाईवे गैंगरेप: मम्मी के साथ तीन अंकल ने किया था गंदा काम, हमारे 50 रुपये भी छीन लिए

11 अक्टूबर 2018

train derailed
Lucknow

रायबरेली में सुबह-सुबह हुआ बड़ा रेल हादसा, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

mother daughter suicide
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: मां ने छोटी बेटी के नाम लिखा भावुक करने वाला नोट, फिर बड़ी बेटी के साथ उठाया ये कदम

10 अक्टूबर 2018

केदारनाथ में हुई बर्फबारी
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: ठंड ने दी दस्तक, गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे लोग, तस्वीरें देख होगा सर्दी का अहसास

11 अक्टूबर 2018

50 ancient disappearing herbs of the time of the Rishi-Muni period found in Chamba
Shimla

यहां मिली ऋषि-मुनियों के काल की 50 प्राचीन लुप्त जड़ी-बूटियां, अब होगा इन गंभीर बीमारियों का इलाज

11 अक्टूबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

इंटरनेशनल गर्ल चाइल्ड डे पर वाराणसी पुलिस की अनूठी पहल, बेटियों को सौंपीं थानों की कमान

11 अक्टूबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड के ये 28 अनसुलझे सवाल, खाकी के दावों को कर रहे तार-तार

11 अक्टूबर 2018

fire in gurugram
Delhi NCR

प्रेग्नेंट स्वाति ने अपनी जान देकर बचाईं कई जिंदगियां, लोगों को बचाने के लिए बजाई हर फ्लैट की घंटी

9 अक्टूबर 2018

triple murder in vasant kunj
Delhi NCR

ट्रिपल मर्डर केस में घर के बेटे पर अटकी पुलिस की सुई, ये हैं 5 बड़ी वजहें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

ration
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, अब दुकानों से इस तरह मिलेगा सस्ता राशन

11 अक्टूबर 2018

nishant
Dehradun

ब्रह्मोस की जानकारी लीक करने वाले इंजीनियर ने इसलिए भी किया था फेसबुक का इस्तेमाल, पढ़ें पांच खुलासे

9 अक्टूबर 2018

vasant kunj triple murder: house help woman was first to enter house after incident
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ट्रिपल मर्डर के बाद का पहला चश्मदीद आया सामने, बताया घर पर कैसे थे हालात

10 अक्टूबर 2018

निशांत अग्रवाल
Dehradun

पाकिस्तान में हीरो बना ब्रह्मोस की जानकारी लीक करने का आरोपी निशांत,फेसबुक पर आई ऐसे कमेंट्स की बाढ़

11 अक्टूबर 2018

संजना डालक
Meerut

यूपी की इस लड़की से नहीं लेता कोई पंगा, जितनी खूबसूरत उतनी ही ताकतवर, यकीन नहीं तो देखें तस्वीरें

11 अक्टूबर 2018

triple murder in vasant kunj
Delhi NCR

वसंत कुंज में एक ही परिवार के 3 लोगों की हत्या, पुलिस ने इस वजह से बेटे को किया गिरफ्तार

10 अक्टूबर 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ
योगी आदित्यनाथ
योगी आदित्यनाथ
योगी आदित्यनाथ
योगी आदित्यनाथ
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.