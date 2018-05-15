शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   statue of a monkey in a temple in raebareli.

अद्भुत है करोड़पति 'चुनमुन बंदर' की कहानी, मौत के बाद मंदिर में लगवाई गई मूर्ति, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायबरेली, Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 12:05 AM IST
statue of a monkey in a temple in raebareli.
1 of 5
माना जाता है कि कभी बंदर हमारे पूर्वज हुआ करते थे। लेकिन आज कोई किसी बंदर को अपना वारिस घोषित करते हुए करोड़ों की संपत्ति उसके नाम कर दे तो खबर वाकई चौंकाने वाली है। ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ है रायबरेली में।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
uttar pradesh news statue of a monkey

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

varanasi
Varanasi

बाबा की नगरी में मौत का तांडव, सबको रुला रहा है घटना स्थल का खौफनाक मंजर

15 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसाः चार घंटे, दर्द, चीत्कार और मददगारों के जयकार, तस्वीरों में देखें रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन

15 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस में बड़ा हादसा, निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज गिरा, वीभत्स नजारा देख कांप जाएगी रूह

15 मई 2018

मौत के बाद रखा शव
Varanasi

पति ने की ऐसी करतूत, पत्नी की अर्थी को नसीब नहीं हुए चार कंधे, जानिए मामला

15 मई 2018

gurudwara death
Dehradun

अरदास के लिए नानकमत्ता आए थे दो दोस्त, गुरुद्वारा साहिब में ही काल बनकर आ गई मौत, तस्वीरें...

16 मई 2018

employees
Dehradun

सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए अच्छी खबर, सरकार के इस फैसले के बाद हो जाएगी बल्ले-बल्ले

16 मई 2018

More in City & states

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

सुहागरात में जब दुल्हन सिमटकर बाहों में समाई, दूल्हे ने पुलिस के पास जाकर बताया 'मेरे साथ धोखा हुआ'

15 मई 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

पीएम माेदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र में हुए निर्माणाधीन पुल हादसे पर अखिलेश का वार, कहा... 

15 मई 2018

mobile calling
Dehradun

JIO को टक्कर देने के लिए AIRTEL दे रहा धमाकेदार ऑफर, चैक करें और जल्दी उठाएं फायदा

16 मई 2018

डेमो
Varanasi

दुल्हन के दरवाजे पर थी बारात, दुल्हे की करतूत से नाश्ता-पानी छोड़कर भागे बराती

15 मई 2018

four Scorched by Fire erupted from the cylinder after leakage at shimla
Shimla

तस्वीरें: सिलिंडर लीक होने से भड़की आग, गर्भवती महिला सहित चार झुलसे

15 मई 2018

brunt
Dehradun

नशे में हैवान बने युवक, जरा सी बात पर दुकानदार को खौलते तेल की कढ़ाई में फैंका, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

16 मई 2018

rain in dehradun
Dehradun

अभी और परेशान करेगा मौसम, अगले 24 घंटे इन चार जिलों में बारिश की चेतावनी

16 मई 2018

शनि जयंती
Kanpur

शनि जयंती आज: भूल कर भी न करें ये काम वरना होंगे अनिष्टकारी परिणाम

15 मई 2018

gangrape
Delhi NCR

गैंगरेपः नग्न अवस्था में मिला युवती का शव, पहचान छिपाने के लिए लाश के साथ की दरिंदगी

15 मई 2018

लड़की का धर्म परिवर्तन कर की दुष्कर्म की कोशिश
Delhi NCR

दलित युवती को बनाया बंधक फिर धर्मपरिवर्तन के बाद की गोमांस खिलाने की कोशिश

15 मई 2018

pankaj modi
Dehradun

बदरीनाथ धाम पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री के छोटे भाई पंकज मोदी, पंद्रह मिनट तक पूजा-अर्चना कर मांगा ये वरदान

16 मई 2018

shani
Varanasi

शनि जयंतीः 205 सालों के बाद बन रहा दुर्लभ संयोग, यह उपाय करने से बरसेगी कृपा

15 मई 2018

सीबीअाई टीम
Kanpur

उन्नाव रेप कांड: रेप पीड़िता के पिता की हत्या के मामले में CBI ने कसा शिकंजा, 11 पर लटकी तलवार

15 मई 2018

tej pratap wedding
Delhi NCR

नीतीश-लालू के मिलन से लेकर खाने की लूट तक, देखें तेज प्रताप की शादी की 18 खास तस्वीरें

14 मई 2018

अनमोल और सार्थक
Lucknow

ऐसे जज्बे को सलामः पेपर के दिन ही पिता का देहांत, फिर भी लाया 100 में 100 मार्क्स

15 मई 2018

gupta brothers
Dehradun

द.अफ्रीका में राजनीतिक भूचाल लाने वाले गुप्ता ब्रदर्स पहुंचे बदरीनाथ धाम,करने वाले हैं बेहद खास काम

16 मई 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.