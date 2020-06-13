अनामिका प्रकरण: अब सामने आएगा असली सच, कैसे मिली थी नौकरी?

{"_id":"5ee46b3e7d971d7e30189264","slug":"special-task-force-will-investigate-the-appointment-of-fake-teachers-in-kasturba-gandhi-girls-schools-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
fake teacher
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ee46b3e7d971d7e30189264","slug":"special-task-force-will-investigate-the-appointment-of-fake-teachers-in-kasturba-gandhi-girls-schools-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
anamika shukla
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ee46b3e7d971d7e30189264","slug":"special-task-force-will-investigate-the-appointment-of-fake-teachers-in-kasturba-gandhi-girls-schools-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
anamika shukla
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ee46b3e7d971d7e30189264","slug":"special-task-force-will-investigate-the-appointment-of-fake-teachers-in-kasturba-gandhi-girls-schools-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
anamika shukla
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ee46b3e7d971d7e30189264","slug":"special-task-force-will-investigate-the-appointment-of-fake-teachers-in-kasturba-gandhi-girls-schools-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
anamika shukla
- फोटो : अमर उजाला