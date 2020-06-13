शहर चुनें
Special Task Force will investigate the appointment of fake teachers in Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools

अनामिका प्रकरण: अब सामने आएगा असली सच, कैसे मिली थी नौकरी?

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 13 Jun 2020 11:48 AM IST
fake teacher - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
प्रदेश सरकार ने गोंडा की अनामिका शुक्ला के दस्तावेजों के आधार पर प्रदेश के नौ कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका विद्यालयों में फर्जी शिक्षिकाओं की नियुक्ति की जांच स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स को सौंप दी है। बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से केजीबीवी की शिक्षिकाओं का डाटा मानव संपदा पोर्टल पर अपलोड करने के दौरान अनामिका शुक्ला नाम से नौ केजीबीवी में शिक्षिकाएं कार्यरत होने का मामला सामने आया था। 
 
anamika shukla anamika shukla teacher anamika shukla up teacher

