{"_id":"5aa8ec654f1c1b92778b5682","slug":"sp-workers-celebrates-the-victory-in-gorakhpur-and-phulpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f-\u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में सपा की जय-जयकार, लखनऊ में जमकर जश्न
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 03:03 PM IST
गोरखपुर और फूलपुर के उपचुनाव में लगातार सपा की बढ़त से सपाइयों में जश्न का माहौल है। लखनऊ में सपाइयों में भारी उत्साह देखने का मिल रहा है।
