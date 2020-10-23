शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: इन सिपाहियों की बहादुरी को सलाम, चोर को पकड़ने के लिए बाइक पर घिसटते रहे, ...पर नहीं मानी हार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2020 11:40 AM IST
सिपाहियों ने चोर को पकड़ा
सिपाहियों ने चोर को पकड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ में गाजीपुर थानाक्षेत्र के इंदिरानगर सेक्टर-19 में बुधवार देर रात को स्पोर्ट बाइक चोरी कर भाग रहे चोर को पॉलीगान पर तैनात सिपाहियों ने रंगे हाथों दबोच लिया। पकड़ने के दौरान सिपाहियोें से खींचतान भी हुई। वहीं बचने के लिए भाग रहे चोर की बाइक दबोचने में सिपाही काफी दूर तक घिसटता चला गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने चोर पर काबू पाया। पुलिस ने उसे गुरुवार को जेल भेज दिया है।
 
सिपाहियों ने चोर को पकड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
