लखनऊः बिजली बिल बकाया, इन छह चौराहों पर सिग्नल बंद, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f65f0b48ebc3e74af2fea61","slug":"signal-closed-at-six-chaurahas-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a\u0903 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0932 \u092c\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u091b\u0939 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चौराहों पर सिग्नल बंद
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f65f0b48ebc3e74af2fea61","slug":"signal-closed-at-six-chaurahas-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a\u0903 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0932 \u092c\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u091b\u0939 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चौराहा
- फोटो : amar ujala