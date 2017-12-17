बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिक्षामित्रों के लिए बंद हो गए सारे दरवाजे, Tet रिजल्ट से उम्मीदों पर पानी फिरा
Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 12:16 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (टीईटी) का परिणाम जारी हो चुका है। मात्र 11.11 फीसदी परीक्षार्थी सफल हो पाए जिससे खासतौर पर शिक्षामित्र आश्चर्यचकित और दुखी हैं। उधर, अब शिक्षक भर्ती की भी तैयारी शुरू हो गई है, लेकिन शिक्षामित्रों के लिए सारे दरवाजे बंद हो चुके हैं। इससे वे ठगा सा महसूस कर रहे हैं। (एक फाइल फोटो)
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+
