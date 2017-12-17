Download App
आपका शहर Close

शिक्षामित्रों के लिए बंद हो गए सारे दरवाजे, Tet रिजल्ट से उम्मीदों पर पानी फिरा

+बाद में पढ़ें

विजय सक्सेना/अमर उजाला, इलाहाबाद

Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 12:16 AM IST
shikshamitra disappointed on tet result.

उत्तर प्रदेश शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (टीईटी) का परिणाम जारी हो चुका है। मात्र 11.11 फीसदी परीक्षार्थी सफल हो पाए जिससे खासतौर पर शिक्षामित्र आश्चर्यचकित और दुखी हैं। उधर, अब शिक्षक भर्ती की भी तैयारी शुरू हो गई है, लेकिन शिक्षामित्रों के लिए सारे दरवाजे बंद हो चुके हैं। इससे वे ठगा सा महसूस कर रहे हैं। (एक फाइल फोटो)

Comments

Browse By Tags

uttar pradesh news up news in hindi tet result

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

छोटे से राहुल गांधी और कंधे पर पहाड़ सा बोझ, ये हैं उनके सामने बड़ी चुनौतियां

Many challenges to the party in front of congress president Rahul Gandhi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

क्या आप जानते हैं क‌ितने पढ़े-ल‌िखे हैं कांग्रेस के 49वें अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, नाम भी बदलना पड़ा

all about rahul gandhi educational qualification, changed name to hide identity
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

आधार देकर बैंक खाता खुलवाने वालों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

rbi and uidai new rule for bank account holders about aadhaar
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

यूपी टीईटी परीक्षा में केवल 11 फीसदी अभ्यर्थी सफल, 15 जनवरी तक वेबसाइट पर रहेगा रिजल्ट

Uttar Pradesh TET result declared.
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

शिक्षकों के लिए खुशखबरी... UPTET 2017 के नतीजे घोषित, अब होगी बंपर भर्ती

uptet result 2017 68500 posts will be recruited soon
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

आज खत्म होगा टीईटी के 9.76 लाख अभ्यर्थियों का इंतजार, दोपहर बाद घोषित होगा रिजल्ट, यहां देखें परिणाम

Tet result to be announced today.
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!