अब 9 बजे खुलेंगे आठवीं तक के स्कूल, अगले दो दिनों तक कोहरा करेगा परेशान

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 12:11 PM IST
school till class 8th will open at 9 am

राजधानी लखनऊ में शीतलहर का प्रकोप बढ़ता जा रहा है। ऐसे में छोटे बच्चों को राहत देने के लिए डीएम ने उनके स्कूल खुलने के समय में बदलाव कर दिया है। बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी प्रवीण मणि त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि 21 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक कक्षा 8 तक के बच्चों के स्कूल सुबह 9 बजे से खुलेंगे। ये निर्देश यूपी बोर्ड, सीबीएसई, आईसीएसई, परिषदीय समेत सभी बोर्डों के विद्यालयों पर लागू होगा।

lucknow weather weather today schools in lucknow

