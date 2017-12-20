बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब 9 बजे खुलेंगे आठवीं तक के स्कूल, अगले दो दिनों तक कोहरा करेगा परेशान
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 12:11 PM IST
राजधानी लखनऊ में शीतलहर का प्रकोप बढ़ता जा रहा है। ऐसे में छोटे बच्चों को राहत देने के लिए डीएम ने उनके स्कूल खुलने के समय में बदलाव कर दिया है। बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी प्रवीण मणि त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि 21 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक कक्षा 8 तक के बच्चों के स्कूल सुबह 9 बजे से खुलेंगे। ये निर्देश यूपी बोर्ड, सीबीएसई, आईसीएसई, परिषदीय समेत सभी बोर्डों के विद्यालयों पर लागू होगा।
