बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1dfb744f1c1b315d8b4652","slug":"ramleela-will-be-staged-in-three-countries-next-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारत ही नहीं विदेशों तक प्रसिद्ध हुई यूपी की रामलीला, इन देशों में जल्द होगा मंचन
आलोक पराड़कर, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 11 Jun 2018 10:03 AM IST
पूरे भारत में विख्यात उत्तर प्रदेश की रामलीला ने विदेशों में भी अपनी पहुंच बना ली है। यूपी के कलाकार अगले माह जुलाई में तीन देशों में रामलीला का मंचन कर अपनी प्रतिभा का लोहा मनवाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b1dfb744f1c1b315d8b4652","slug":"ramleela-will-be-staged-in-three-countries-next-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1dfb744f1c1b315d8b4652","slug":"ramleela-will-be-staged-in-three-countries-next-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1dfb744f1c1b315d8b4652","slug":"ramleela-will-be-staged-in-three-countries-next-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1dfb744f1c1b315d8b4652","slug":"ramleela-will-be-staged-in-three-countries-next-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b1dfb744f1c1b315d8b4652","slug":"ramleela-will-be-staged-in-three-countries-next-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.