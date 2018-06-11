शहर चुनें

Lucknow

भारत ही नहीं विदेशों तक प्रसिद्ध हुई यूपी की रामलीला, इन देशों में जल्द होगा मंचन

आलोक पराड़कर, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 11 Jun 2018 10:03 AM IST
पूरे भारत में विख्यात उत्तर प्रदेश की रामलीला ने विदेशों में भी अपनी पहुंच बना ली है। यूपी के कलाकार अगले माह जुलाई में तीन देशों में रामलीला का मंचन कर अपनी प्रतिभा का लोहा मनवाएंगे।
