492 साल बाद चांदी के सिंहासन पर विराजे रामलला, हुई भव्य आरती, लगा भोग, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e7ad2638ebc3e773e231924","slug":"ramlala-sit-on-silver-throne-ram-navami-after-492-years-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"492 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामलला
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7ad2638ebc3e773e231924","slug":"ramlala-sit-on-silver-throne-ram-navami-after-492-years-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"492 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्री रामलला अस्थाई भवन में हुए शिफ्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7ad2638ebc3e773e231924","slug":"ramlala-sit-on-silver-throne-ram-navami-after-492-years-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"492 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगी आदित्यनाथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7ad2638ebc3e773e231924","slug":"ramlala-sit-on-silver-throne-ram-navami-after-492-years-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"492 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्री रामलला अस्थाई भवन में हुए शिफ्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7ad2638ebc3e773e231924","slug":"ramlala-sit-on-silver-throne-ram-navami-after-492-years-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"492 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्री रामलला अस्थाई भवन में हुए शिफ्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7ad2638ebc3e773e231924","slug":"ramlala-sit-on-silver-throne-ram-navami-after-492-years-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"492 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामलला
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7ad2638ebc3e773e231924","slug":"ramlala-sit-on-silver-throne-ram-navami-after-492-years-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"492 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामलला
- फोटो : amar ujala