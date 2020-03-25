शहर चुनें

492 साल बाद चांदी के सिंहासन पर विराजे रामलला, हुई भव्य आरती, लगा भोग, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अयोध्या, Updated Wed, 25 Mar 2020 09:33 AM IST
रामलला
रामलला - फोटो : amar ujala
492 साल बाद चैत्र नवरात्रि की शुरुआत के दिन रामलला आज तड़के करीब 3 बजे नए अस्थाई मंदिर में विराजमान हो गए हैं। रामलला तीनों भाइयों भरत, लक्ष्मण, शत्रुघ्न और हनुमान जी के साथ अस्थायी मंदिर में विराजमान हुए। सभी को अलग-अलग पालकियों में बिठाकर ले जाया गया। 
ayodhya news ayodhya ramlala ram mandir ayodhya mandir ayodhya verdict yogi adityanath ram lala

रामलला
रामलला - फोटो : amar ujala
योगी आदित्यनाथ
योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामलला
रामलला - फोटो : amar ujala
रामलला
रामलला - फोटो : amar ujala
