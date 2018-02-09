बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बारिश की फुहारें बना देंगी वैलेन्टाइन डे को और रोमांटिक, आने वाले दिनों में ऐसा रहेगा मौसम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:13 AM IST
वैलेंटाइन डे से पहले लखनऊ समेत आसपास के इलाकों में मौसम रोमांटिक हो सकता है। बारिश की फुहारें आपको तर-बतर कर सकती हैं। 11-12 फरवरी के आसपास ये बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा।
