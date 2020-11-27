तस्वीरें: किसानों का इन कानूनों के विरोध में जगह-जगह जमकर प्रदर्शन, लगाया जाम, गिरफ्तार

{"_id":"5fc0d0018ebc3e9bb15f0677","slug":"protest-of-farmers-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939-\u091c\u0917\u0939 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसानों का प्रदर्शन, लगा जाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला