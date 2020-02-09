शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   police encounter in jalim kheda of banthara in lucknow

बंथरा के जालिमखेड़ा में मुठभेड़, दोनों ओर से हुई सात राउंड फायरिंग, दबोचा गया इनामी बदमाश

lucknow, uttar pradesh, india, Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 01:04 PM IST
police encounter in jalim kheda of banthara in lucknow
1 of 5
- फोटो : amar ujala
बंथरा के जालिमखेड़ा खड़ंजा पर शनिवार रात 11.15 बजे पुलिस और लुटेरों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। पुलिस ने बंथरा में 21 जनवरी को दुकानदार को लूटने वाले इनामी सिकंदर सहित तीन को दबोचा है। 8 हजार रुपये, बाइक और दो तमंचे बरामद हुए हैं। दोनों ओर से 7 राउंड फायरिंग हुई।

एसीपी कृष्णानगर अमित कुमार राय के मुताबिक, शनिवार देर रात करीब 11.15 बजे पुलिस टीम को सिसेंडी रोड पर जालिमखेड़ा के पास लुटेरे वारदात को अंजाम देने जा रहे है। इसकी सूचना मिलते पुलिस टीम हरकत में आ गई। पुलिस टीम ने बदमाशों को घेरना शुरू किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
banthara jalim kheda lucknow news polce encounter in lucknow
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

यशस्वी की माता-पिता ने मंदिर में प्रार्थना की।
Varanasi

INDvsBAN: यशस्वी के माता-पिता ने मंदिर में प्रार्थना की, बेटा अच्छा खेले और भारत को मैच जिताए

9 फरवरी 2020

औली
Chamoli

कश्मीर-मनाली को भूल औली के कायल हुए खिलाड़ी, ऐसे उठा रहे स्कीइंग का लुत्फ, तस्वीरें...

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
राजेश पांडे बनें सोनिया।
Gorakhpur

तलाक के बाद रेलवे इंजीनियर ने कराया था लिंग परिवर्तन, तीन साल बाद रेलवे ने कबूला सच

9 फरवरी 2020

खोराबार में आरोग्य मेला में संबोधित करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, रोजगार मेले की शुरुआत, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

9 फरवरी 2020

रविदास जंयती पर लगी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़।
Varanasi

संत रविदास जंयती: सीर गोवर्धन में लहराई 120 फीट की पताका, शुरू हुआ प्रकाशोत्सव

9 फरवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

जब योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पहली बार दिखाया था दबंग अंदाज, एसएसपी भी सोच रहे होंगे-ये हैं कौन?

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

400 km above Shimla international space station will look like a bright star in space today
Himachal Pradesh

शिमला से 400 किलोमीटर ऊपर अंतरिक्ष में आज छह मिनट के लिए दिखेगा स्पेस स्टेशन, वैज्ञानिक कर रहे शोध

9 फरवरी 2020

ऑटो में बैठीं क्षमता से अधिक सवारियां
Agra

अमर उजाला लाइव: तीन सवारियों के ऑटो में बिठा रहे दस, महिलाओं पर भद्दे कमेंट, बजा रहे डेक

9 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
हाल-ए-घाटी
Jammu

अफजल गुरु की बरसी: तस्वीरों में देखें हाल-ए-कश्मीर, संसद हमले में दोषी को सात साल पहले हुई थी फांसी

9 फरवरी 2020

अभिषेक की फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

घरवालों के मोबाइल पर रात एक बजे से आ रहा था अनजान लड़की का फोन, सुबह बेटे का मिला था शव

9 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj
Prayagraj

देखें तस्वीरेंः माघी पूर्णिमा पर संगम पर उमड़ी आस्था की लहरें

9 फरवरी 2020

लठामार होली (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

माघी पूर्णिमा: होली की धमारों से गूंजेगा लाडलीजी महल, ब्रज मंडल में छाई होली की मस्ती

9 फरवरी 2020

प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

प्रियंका गांधी आज बनारस में, संत रविदास जंयती कार्यक्रम में होंगी शामिल, किया ट्वीट

9 फरवरी 2020

Defense Expo 2020
Lucknow

रोमांच की नगरी में उमड़ा जन सैलाब, सवा लाख ने देखा शौर्य का शो, देखें तस्वीरें

9 फरवरी 2020

संगम में डुबकी लगा रहे श्रद्धालु
Prayagraj

माघी पूर्णिमा पर श्रद्धालु लगा रहे पुण्य की डुबकी, 25 लाख से ज्यादा श्रद्धालुओं के आने की संभावना

9 फरवरी 2020

कई साल से बीमार पत्नी का इलाज करा रहे हैं रामकेवल।
Gorakhpur

बीमार बुजुर्ग महिला की मदद को बढ़े हाथ कई हाथ, ठेले पर पति के साथ तस्वीर हुई थी वायरल

9 फरवरी 2020

सीएए पर कार्यकर्ता गोष्ठी को संबोधित करते प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव
Hardoi

सपा कांग्रेस पर स्वतंत्र देव ने कसा तंज, बोले- ‘एयर स्ट्राइक मोदी नहीं तो क्या आजम खां करेंगे’

9 फरवरी 2020

विदेशी युवतियां
Agra

विदेशी युवतियों से देह व्यापारः बजट क्लास होटलों में घंटे के हिसाब से कमरे की होती थी बुकिंग

9 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
Lucknow

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड में शूटर जितेंद्र ने खोला बड़ा राज, मंदिर में इसलिए नहीं मारी गोली

9 फरवरी 2020

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की बहन
Kanpur

उन्नाव: जलाकर मारी गई दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की बहन का आरोप, बोली चाचा पर 4 लोगों ने किया जानलेवा हमला

9 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी
Kanpur

आतंकी जलीस की कॉल डिटेल में मिले टांडा के दो कारोबारियों के नंबर, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की है नजर

9 फरवरी 2020

कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
Kanpur

कानपुर हिंसा: मृतकों के परिजनों ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर लगाया हत्या का आरोप, कोर्ट में सुनवाई पूरी

9 फरवरी 2020

- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

नौ फरवरी को दिखेगा 2020 का पहला सुपरमून, 14 गुना बड़ा और 30 गुना ज्यादा चमकीला होगा चांद

साल 2020 का पहला सुपरमून नौ फरवरी को दिखेगा। इस दिन चांद ज्यादा बड़ा और ज्यादा चमकीला होगा।

9 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 1:42

भारत में चीन से आने वाले विदेशी नहीं कर सकेंगे प्रवेश, डीजीसीए ने दिया आदेश

9 फरवरी 2020

poetry in parliament loksabha rajyasabha 6:10

Poetry in Parliament - सियासत की पंचायत में शेर-ओ-शायरी के पंच

9 फरवरी 2020

माघ मेला 1:24

माघ पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई गंगा में डुबकी, की समृद्धि और कल्याण की कामना

9 फरवरी 2020

कार 1:57

अहमदाबाद में लगा एक से बढ़कर एक विंटेज कारों का मेला, विंटेज मोटरसाइकिल का भी दिखा जलवा

9 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited