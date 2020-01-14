शहर चुनें



पुलिस कमिश्नर को दिए गए ये 15 अधिकार, आम जनता को मिलेगा सीधा लाभ, नहीं लगाने पड़ेंगे चक्कर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 02:20 PM IST
लखनऊ के पहले पुलिस कमिश्नर आईपीएस सुजीत पांडेय।
लखनऊ के पहले पुलिस कमिश्नर आईपीएस सुजीत पांडेय। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में कानून-व्यवस्था और अपराध नियंत्रण के लिए शुरू की गई पुलिस आयुक्त प्रणाली से लखनऊ और नोएडा के लोगों को लाभ होगा। पुलिस आयुक्त को 15 अधिकार दिए गए हैं, जो पहले जिलाधिकारी के अधीन हुआ करते थे। अब लोगों को अलग-अलग दफ्तरों के चक्कर नहीं लगाने होंगे।

151 की कार्रवाई    
पुरानी व्यवस्था: मजिस्ट्रेट अपने स्तर से कार्रवाई कर अधिकतर मामलों में तत्काल जमानत देते हैं।

नई व्यवस्था: मामले की संवेदनशीलता को देखते हुए पुलिस आयुक्त को दिए गए अधिकार के तहत तय होगी कार्रवाई।






लखनऊ के पहले पुलिस कमिश्नर आईपीएस सुजीत पांडेय।
लखनऊ के पहले पुलिस कमिश्नर आईपीएस सुजीत पांडेय। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
