Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   PM Narendra Modi reaches Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan and offers Pranam to Ramlala see pictures

30 वर्षों बाद रामलला के दरबार पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, भगवान के चरणों में किया दंडवत प्रणाम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अयोध्या, Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 12:42 PM IST
श्रीराम को दंडवत प्रणाम करते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
श्रीराम को दंडवत प्रणाम करते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी - फोटो : ANI
राम मंदिर के भूमि पूजन को लेकर करोड़ों श्रद्धालुओं का 500 वर्ष पुराना इंतजार खत्म हो चुका है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी भव्य श्री राम मंदिर का शिलान्यास करने के लिए अयोध्या पहुंचे। उन्होंने रजत शिलाओं से भव्य मंदिर की आधारशिला रखी। करीब 30 वर्षों की लंबी प्रतीक्षा के बाद आज प्रधानमंत्री मोदी रामलला के दर्शन करने पहुंचे और उनके दरबार में पहुंचते ही दंडवत प्रणाम किया।
pm modi ayodhya ram mandir

