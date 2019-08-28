शहर चुनें

तस्वीरों में देखें इस तरह अमेठी में रच बस गई हैं स्मृति ईरानी, जिले को दी 32 करोड़ की सौगात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमेठी, Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 08:26 PM IST
अमेठी में केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी।
अमेठी में केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी। - फोटो : amar ujala
2014 में चुनाव हारने के बाद भी स्मृति ईरानी लगातार अमेठी आती रहीं और यहां के लोगों के लिए काम करना जारी रखा। 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में उन्होंने कांग्रेस की इस गढ़ में भाजपा को भारी मतों से जीत दिला दी।

बुधवार को जब वह अमेठी के एक दिवसीय दौरे पर थीं तो उन्होंने जिले में 32 करोड़ की योजनाओं का शिलान्यास व लोकार्पण किया। इस दौरान वह अमेठी के लोगों से भी मिलीं और उनके दुख दर्द बांटे।
अमेठी में केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी।
अमेठी में केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी। - फोटो : amar ujala
स्मृति ईरानी
स्मृति ईरानी - फोटो : amar ujala
स्मृति ईरानी
स्मृति ईरानी - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
